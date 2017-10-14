Loss, connection and happiness. Is Liberal Democrat activism good for us?

Happiness, social psychologists like Jonathan Haidt have suggested, may be found more in the single-minded pursuit of good aims than in achieving them. If this is true, Liberal Democrats should be some of the happiest people around – always striving, always hoping, yet too often actually failing to achieve our aims.

Ridiculous, retorts common sense. We fail, and that is depressing and debilitating. Yet there must be something in the theory to keep some of us for fifty years or more committed to the cause of Liberalism – not always activists, deflected by our personal human dramas and careers and families, yet always resuming.

You’re just fanatics to do that, say scornful pragmatists. And it’s true that this commitment depends on your being a certain type of character, raised in certain circumstances such as, maybe, growing up in a politically concerned family. Perhaps also you have to start young, when you can’t anticipate the long unproductive years to come.

There has to be resilience in your character to keep going, and certain social conditions to help sustain you. Liberal Democrats become used to long disappointment brightened by moments of triumph and joy, but actual loss is hard to bear.

The loss of a political position, whether a council or a parliamentary one, may never be as devastating as the loss of someone you love, or getting a life-threatening illness, or seeing your child come to grief, but it’s still a terrible blow. All that effort to get there, all that hard work in office, all that useful accomplishment, suddenly finished, seemingly wasted. How did our Liberal Democrat champions feel, as one by one they fell, from 2011 to 2015? The pain of having failed their closest associates, family, employees and fellow campaigners would have been combined with deep frustration and probable impotent suppressed anger. How many vowed never to subject themselves again to that? It took a certain cast of character to resolve to carry on, probably resisting the plea of loved ones not to be masochistic. They had the imperative of finding other paying work speedily, as well.

Did the personal problems along with enduring the successive falls of colleagues leave some with bitter lasting grief? If so the work to resume would be harder, black days more frequent, and happiness seem far away. Bitterness would seek alleviation in allocating blame and demanding others accept their share of it..

The defeated heroes did, however, have a deep connection, not only to the Liberal cause, but to that close-knit circle of like-minded people with whom they had worked, who had inspired them, and whom they had inspired. There might, to be sure, have been individuals whom it was a temporary relief to see less of, and some relief, although guilt-tinged, at no longer having to meet the constant demands of voters. Yet their close connection with people who felt and thought like them would, psychologists confirm, tend to comfort and sustain them.

It’s a lonely enough life for many people in today’s Britain. Relationships don’t last as they used to. Families get divided as people move for work, while in close-knit communities internal differences can be keenly felt. Moreover, since June 2016, we have realised that we didn’t know and understand each other as much as we thought.

So today, in spite of all our losses, the sustaining connection for Liberal Democrats of having people like ourselves to work hard for the same aims may provide a main source of happiness. And now we are connected more than ever in sharing the latest threat of loss, that of leaving the European Union. To lose Europe – its openness, its opportunity, its cultural familiarity – feels personal. We know that many fellow Liberal Democrats share that feeling, so we are far from alone.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.