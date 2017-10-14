Loss, connection and happiness. Is Liberal Democrat activism good for us?

Happiness, social psychologists like Jonathan Haidt have suggested, may be found more in the single-minded pursuit of good aims than in achieving them. If this is true, Liberal Democrats should be some of the happiest people around – always striving, always hoping, yet too often actually failing to achieve our aims.
Ridiculous, retorts common sense. We fail, and that is depressing and debilitating. Yet there must be something in the theory to keep some of us for fifty years or more committed to the cause of Liberalism – not always activists, deflected by our personal human dramas and careers and families, yet always resuming.
You’re just fanatics to do that, say scornful pragmatists. And it’s true that this commitment depends on your being a certain type of character, raised in certain circumstances such as, maybe, growing up in a politically concerned family. Perhaps also you have to start young, when you can’t anticipate the long unproductive years to come.
There has to be resilience in your character to keep going, and certain social conditions to help sustain you. Liberal Democrats become used to long disappointment brightened by moments of triumph and joy, but actual loss is hard to bear.
The loss of a political position, whether a council or a parliamentary one, may never be as devastating as the loss of someone you love, or getting a life-threatening illness, or seeing your child come to grief, but it’s still a terrible blow. All that effort to get there, all that hard work in office, all that useful accomplishment, suddenly finished, seemingly wasted. How did our Liberal Democrat champions feel, as one by one they fell, from 2011 to 2015? The pain of having failed their closest associates, family, employees and fellow campaigners would have been combined with deep frustration and probable impotent suppressed anger. How many vowed never to subject themselves again to that? It took a certain cast of character to resolve to carry on, probably resisting the plea of loved ones not to be masochistic. They had the imperative of finding other paying work speedily, as well.
Did the personal problems along with enduring the successive falls of colleagues leave some with bitter lasting grief? If so the work to resume would be harder, black days more frequent, and happiness seem far away. Bitterness would seek alleviation in allocating blame and demanding others accept their share of it..
The defeated heroes did, however, have a deep connection, not only to the Liberal cause, but to that close-knit circle of like-minded people with whom they had worked, who had inspired them, and whom they had inspired. There might, to be sure, have been individuals whom it was a temporary relief to see less of, and some relief, although guilt-tinged, at no longer having to meet the constant demands of voters. Yet their close connection with people who felt and thought like them would, psychologists confirm, tend to comfort and sustain them.
It’s a lonely enough life for many people in today’s Britain. Relationships don’t last as they used to. Families get divided as people move for work, while in close-knit communities internal differences can be keenly felt. Moreover, since June 2016, we have realised that we didn’t know and understand each other as much as we thought.
So today, in spite of all our losses, the sustaining connection for Liberal Democrats of having people like ourselves to work hard for the same aims may provide a main source of happiness. And now we are connected more than ever in sharing the latest threat of loss, that of leaving the European Union. To lose Europe – its openness, its opportunity, its cultural familiarity – feels personal. We know that many fellow Liberal Democrats share that feeling, so we are far from alone.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
All very true. When I lost my council seat in 1988 after 12 years, it was very traumatic. My response was to walk away and leave the frontline for almost 10 years. With hindsight, always a perfect science, I now know that I gave up any real chance of progressing further in the party during that 10 year absence.
I came back for a different ward in 1998 and held it until I stepped down in 2007. Stepping down, because it was my choice, was not the same gut wrenching experience as losing my seat almost 20 years earlier. I have to say that unlike 1988, when I missed being in the thick of things on the council, in 2007 I felt quite relieved to walk away.
The one thing that ought to be made plain is that there is no support in our party for those who lose. No-one rings you to chat, no-one calls round to see how you are. It’s almost as if it’s your fault that you lost. What is expected is that you should pick yourself up, dust yourself off and get back into the fray.
In 1988 I was very defensive, put on a brave face in public and pretty well rejected any approach.
Now when you’re in your 20s or 30s you have much more resilience than later on. I am certain that if the party invested time and resources in those who have been good Councillors and MPs, they could greatly increase the come back rate of people who lose largely because of factors out of their own control. [The merger and the poll tax in my 1988 case]. To do otherwise wastes the talents that people have or develop during public service.
Thank you, Katharine, for thoughtful and moving presentation of the sorrows as well as the joys of being a Liberal Democrat! Perhaps there is a particular Liberal Democrat gift that you did not mention. This is the talent that Liberal Democrats have for working with people who are not quite within our fold but who have common objectives with us. David Laws in ‘Coalition’ paints a picture of Tory ministers who had a real respect for their Liberal colleagues as well as others who ‘did the dirty on us’.
One of the best things about Liberal Democrats is that we are not ‘tribal’ in the way that Conservatives and Labour are. Instead, we can see the point of view of those who are not ‘of us’ and we are willing to work together for the common good. This is why you will find ex Liberal Democrat members still working within the community and bringing the best of Liberalism to what they do.
So maybe this why we are not sunk in depression. After all, as you point out, there is still a job to do and our society needs the openness and passion of the Liberal Democrats as we face an uncertain future!
Thanks, Mick, you make very good points, which I hope will be heeded and acted on. But in your own case, you are never too old to progress in the party – witness our Leader!
The trouble is, Peter, not being tribal may allow us to feel better in ourselves, but I’m not sure it’s good for the party. I think it helped us to be walked over in the General Election, when I think we should have been passionate about staying in the EU and the need for a referendum on the deal as a necessary and democratic way forward.
To give an example of my point, one of our West Cumbrian candidates in the GE told us not to campaign for him, because we have a reasonably good Labour MP and he himself having failed to win in the county elections wants to devote all his time now to local community affairs, which he is much involved in and where he does much good. The Labour MP was duly re-elected, and we lost our deposit. Our man had no chance of being elected, but our vote share in that constituency dropped more, arguably, than it would have done had he campaigned – and to the voters it just appears like a bad Lib Dem result, and even less hope for us than before. I think we should have campaigned.
Katharine, a very thought provoking article.
For an MP or a Councillor to lose their seat can be quite devastating, even if it is the nature of politics that everyone knows it is always a possibility.
There was the tragic case of Charles Kennedy. Politics had been his life, since he was elected as an MP at the age of 23 (an age which is surely almost always too young). He had no experience of adult life outside Westminster. This loss literally killed him, although he had much to live for outside politics – a young son, and a new relationship – and indeed a good possibility of returning to Westminster one day.
I’m sure friends and colleagues did try to support Charles Kennedy, although tragically no amount of support could reach him. But others who lost their seats, who appeared to be coping well, receiving little or no support from the party.
Far more support should be offered to unsuccessful candidates, including those who have never actually held office, but who may have given up two years or more of their lives to an ultimately unsuccessful campaign. I remember very soon after the 2015 election, it was reported that unsuccessful candidates had been sent a questionaire to fill in, with a threat that if they did not complete it, within a very short time, they might not be allowed to stand as candidates again. People who had given so much time and effort to the party, surely deserved better.
It was sobering to be reminded of our leader who in the end couldn’t stand defeat, Catherine, but consoling to think of our present leader’s triumphant return, as it was to hear of Mick’s after ten years away. I call them all heroes, winning against the odds, and not in the game for personal gain. I hope many of the councillors and MPs defeated during the Coalition years will be sharing with us again by now.