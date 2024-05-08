Lunchtime Debate: Lib Dems and Trade Unions

Last night my watching of the first Eurovision semi-final was rather interrupted with a Twitter storm created by Liberal Reform, or at least someone with access to its Twitter account. Liberal Reform is a group within the party which exists, according to its website, to

promote personal liberty and a fair society supported by free, open and competitive markets as the foundation of the party’s policy.

So what had they said that wound people up so much?

We need to have a rethink about how we regulate trade unions in the UK. Far too often, rail union barons are able to cause economic damage

as they retweeted a post talking about the rail strikes this week.

When I was growing up in the 1970s, unions did seem pretty scary to me. My experience was watching mass meetings at car plants where they all voted to go on strike. Even then, I questioned how comfortable you would feel about disagreeing. But I was also mad keen on history, and learning about how important unions were in giving people better chances of making it out of their workplaces alive and in challenging abuse by employers put them in a much better light. There’s not a lot that the Thatcher government did that I like, but their legislation insisting on strike ballots was a good thing. Some of the other Conservative reforms since, including the bill passed last year, have gone way too far and I am glad that we didn’t vote for them.

Every day union reps fight for workers who are being treated unfairly. An effective union rep is one of the workplace’s most valuable assets.

Way back in the mists of time, I was also heavily attracted to the SDP’s policy on industrial democracy, giving people more say in their workplace and I also liked co-ownership models.

I think it is so important that we do all we can to improve workers’ rights, to make workplaces safer, more inclusive and work more enjoyable and fairly rewarded. Unions have a huge role to play in that. We should always be suspicious of and curious of any power imbalances, but it is clear that they often lie with employers.

In terms of the current ongoing strikes in healthcare and rail, I think that we should broadly be supporting the workers, whose requests are pretty reasonable. When you think how people’s earnings have shrunk because of inflation over the past few years, it is not surprising how many are struggling. Added to that, labour market shortages caused, among other things, by Brexit and people being too sick to work thanks to the state of the NHS, have made workplaces so much more stressful.

Our current policy on unions was passed in our Towards a Fairer Society paper in York last Spring. This snippet gives a much more collaborative flavour:

We will strengthen the ability of unions to represent workers

effectively in the modern economy by:

● Allowing unions to have access to workplaces, as has been shown

to work in New Zealand. This includes unions who have no

members in a workplace, where they receive consent from the

employer which cannot be unreasonably withheld or until two

working days have passed with no reply since the request was

made.

● Initially simplifying the rules and procedures around having a union

recognised by an employer then having a full Review into the ability

of unions to access workers across all businesses, but particularly

those that are complex or include remote work.

● Broadening the right to collective bargaining to all pay and

conditions, including pay and pensions, working time and holidays,

equality issues (including maternity and paternity rights), health

and safety, training and development, work organisation and the

nature and level of staffing.

● Ensuring that the right to collective bargaining does not include the

right to agree lesser rights than statutory protections in any area.

● Making discriminating against workers on the basis of their union

membership or activities (blacklisting) a criminal offence.

● Working with unions and industry to introduce sectoral collective

bargaining.

● Committing to reducing the unfair dismissal threshold back to one

year.

● Maintaining that there will be no deposit to fight an employment

tribunal.

The response to Liberal Reform’s tweet last night was not positive from Lib Dems.

An interesting observation from Stephen Richmond:

Not to labour (pun intended) the point but Gladstone, classical Liberal in chief, was the Prime Minister when the Liberals legalised unions in 1871 & he was incredibly popular with the working class. So, sure, they were not always aligned, but classical Liberalism was pro-union.

Rebecca Jones, the Young Liberals brilliant policy officer and last week’s candidate for North East London said:

It is deeply illiberal for us to attack workers right to unionise. Striking is what led to us gaining so many of the rights we take for granted now. I will always stand with unions

Frank Bowles from East Dunbartonshire added:

I’d go further and mandate worker and customer representatives on the boards of companies so they work for the people they serve rather than just those that just financially benefit

I don’t think that the view expressed by Liberal Reform is anywhere close to being the majority view in the party.

But what do you think?

