Lunchtime Debate: Lib Dems and Trade Unions

Last night my watching of the first Eurovision semi-final was rather interrupted with a Twitter storm created by Liberal Reform, or at least someone with access to its Twitter account. Liberal Reform is a group within the party which exists, according to its website, to
promote personal liberty and a fair society supported by free, open and competitive markets as the foundation of the party’s policy.
So what had they said that wound people up so much?
We need to have a rethink about how we regulate trade unions in the UK.
Far too often, rail union barons are able to cause economic damage
as they retweeted a post talking about the rail strikes this week.
When I was growing up in the 1970s, unions did seem pretty scary to me. My experience was watching mass meetings at car plants where they all voted to go on strike. Even then, I questioned how comfortable you would feel about disagreeing. But I was also mad keen on history, and learning about how important unions were in giving people better chances of making it out of their workplaces alive and in challenging abuse by employers put them in a much better light. There’s not a lot that the Thatcher government did that I like, but their legislation insisting on strike ballots was a good thing. Some of the other Conservative reforms since, including the bill passed last year, have gone way too far and I am glad that we didn’t vote for them.
Every day union reps fight for workers who are being treated unfairly. An effective union rep is one of the workplace’s most valuable assets.
Way back in the mists of time, I was also heavily attracted to the SDP’s policy on industrial democracy, giving people more say in their workplace and I also liked co-ownership models.
I think it is so important that we do all we can to improve workers’ rights, to make workplaces safer, more inclusive and work more enjoyable and fairly rewarded. Unions have a huge role to play in that. We should always be suspicious of and curious of any power imbalances, but it is clear that they often lie with employers.
In terms of the current ongoing strikes in healthcare and rail, I think that we should broadly be supporting the workers, whose requests are pretty reasonable. When you think how people’s earnings have shrunk because of inflation over the past few years, it is not surprising how many are struggling. Added to that, labour market shortages caused, among other things, by Brexit and people being too sick to work thanks to the state of the NHS, have made workplaces so much more stressful.
Our current policy on unions was passed in our Towards a Fairer Society paper in York last Spring. This snippet gives a much more collaborative flavour:
We will strengthen the ability of unions to represent workers
effectively in the modern economy by:
● Allowing unions to have access to workplaces, as has been shown
to work in New Zealand. This includes unions who have no
members in a workplace, where they receive consent from the
employer which cannot be unreasonably withheld or until two
working days have passed with no reply since the request was
made.
● Initially simplifying the rules and procedures around having a union
recognised by an employer then having a full Review into the ability
of unions to access workers across all businesses, but particularly
those that are complex or include remote work.
● Broadening the right to collective bargaining to all pay and
conditions, including pay and pensions, working time and holidays,
equality issues (including maternity and paternity rights), health
and safety, training and development, work organisation and the
nature and level of staffing.
● Ensuring that the right to collective bargaining does not include the
right to agree lesser rights than statutory protections in any area.
● Making discriminating against workers on the basis of their union
membership or activities (blacklisting) a criminal offence.
● Working with unions and industry to introduce sectoral collective
bargaining.
● Committing to reducing the unfair dismissal threshold back to one
year.
● Maintaining that there will be no deposit to fight an employment
tribunal.
The response to Liberal Reform’s tweet last night was not positive from Lib Dems.
An interesting observation from Stephen Richmond:
Not to labour (pun intended) the point but Gladstone, classical Liberal in chief, was the Prime Minister when the Liberals legalised unions in 1871 & he was incredibly popular with the working class.
So, sure, they were not always aligned, but classical Liberalism was pro-union.
Rebecca Jones, the Young Liberals brilliant policy officer and last week’s candidate for North East London said:
It is deeply illiberal for us to attack workers right to unionise. Striking is what led to us gaining so many of the rights we take for granted now.
I will always stand with unions
Frank Bowles from East Dunbartonshire added:
I’d go further and mandate worker and customer representatives on the boards of companies so they work for the people they serve rather than just those that just financially benefit
I don’t think that the view expressed by Liberal Reform is anywhere close to being the majority view in the party.
But what do you think?
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I am glad that the Lib Dems are having a full honest debate regarding the unions. As a manager within the Rail industry, the current dispute has its origins pre COVID and should be recognised as such. But there can be no denial that Aslef reps do hold a lot of clout and TOC management has been weak as short term franchise and contracts mean that dealing with industrial relations has always been second to running the service. There have been issues when RMT and Aslef reps consider themselves management and that needs to be addressed.
The train drivers dispute is quite a difficult one. On my line, we used to have four trains an hour into London – we now have two. The last direct train out of London was after midnight, it’s now before 10.30. The cost of the rail fare is significantly more per mile than the equivalent journeys in other countries around the world. That’s not the train drivers’ fault – and it’s the union’s job to protect its members’ interests. But the underlying economics asks rail users to pay even more for a poorer service, reducing their income and quality of life, just so train drivers can protect theirs. It’s an even harder argument when many of the rail users asked to pay more already earn significantly less than the train drivers.
I was a union rep in my day (and I think I was covertly blacklisted), and I fully understand the importance of the unions in a modern economy. I also firmly support industrial democracy – there are various models, but what they have in common is the recognition that the workers are an integral part of the organisation and should be involved in decisions that affect them.
The result of the whole Liberal Reform debacle meant I resigned my (admittedly pretty passive 4 years) membership this morning. I won’t be contributing to any institution which attacks workers rights.
I also take exception to the framing of Guy’s above comment, which basically pits workers back against each other. The logic on offer seems to be that, one group of workers standing up for their own rights after 15 years of stagnant pay is an attack on those low paid who aren’t standing up for their current rights.
Train drivers standing up for their own economic situtation is, no matter how hard the right paint it, an attack on other low paid workers. It’s proof we need more union involvement, and employee representation in our workplace to ensure that our system can not starve workers again.
Caron, the notion of employee share ownership and co-ownership goes back many years before your SDP ‘mists of time’. It was practised by the Liberal MP Theodore Taylor in his textile mill in Birstall as long ago as 1900. Back in the 1930s my Dad worked there. Theodore lived to the grand old age of 102 in 1952.
And I believe LDV Contributor Peter Wrigley actually knew him.
It’s about time the Lib Dem’s rediscovered their Liberal heritage and radicalism.
“But the underlying economics asks rail users to pay even more for a poorer service, reducing their income and quality of life, just so train drivers can protect theirs.”
Consider why the economics of our rail system might be so poor. Perhaps because ministers and civil servants focussed on the cost of everything and the value of nothing?
So they cut out branch lines which individually might not have been well used but which fed customers into the main network? And without implementing the bus services needed to get those former branch line customers into the main network? And now leaving us in the situation of major climate change where it would be better if there was far less car travel – replaced by much more efficient rail travel?
Not the drivers’ fault. A train driver may be responsible of the safety of perhaps hundreds of people on one journey. And entitled to be paid accordingly.
And there seems to be a shortage of train drivers. Maybe it’s that concept called ‘market forces’? Oh I forgot – for our so-called government those don’t seem to apply to workers in our public services!