Caron Lindsay

Maddy Planche: Young people do care about politics

By | Sun 22nd August 2021 - 2:21 pm

This weekend we’re publishing all the speeches from Alex Cole-Hamilton’s launch event as Scottish Lib Dem leader. Maddy Planche, a student and activist from Edinburgh, who is definitely one to watch for the future, introduced Alex and talked about how he had listened to her and taken her seriously when she first got involved.

For as long as politics has been around, there has always been the assumption that young people just don’t care enough about it. It doesn’t take much to notice that at this current point in time, you could not be further from the truth. In fact, I’m the third young person to be speaking today.

Young people, just like the rest of society, look at the world and are worried. We’re worried about the ever-impending climate crisis, worried about whether we can be treated equally to our peers, worried about a lack of meaningful action.

We’re frustrated but that doesn’t mean we don’t care. We are constantly watching a wheel that is not turning fast enough and we cannot wait to jump at it and push it ourselves. So, we do, in our droves.

That is why I first got involved in politics, because I want progress and I want it to come faster. It’s what drew me to the Liberal Democrats. We do not create policies simply for the sake of being palatable. What underpins our liberalism is our belief that everyone should have the freedom and choice to make in life what they want of it, but they are not always given the right tools to do so.

We fight tooth and nail for this belief. That is why we’re the party best placed to get the wheel turning.

When I did first get involved, I didn’t quite know what to expect. When I turned up to my first canvassing session (eighteen, very nervous) I half expected to hate it, never go to another session but at least tell my university tutor on the Monday morning that I had tried politics in the ‘real world’.

Instead, I was pleasantly surprised. People that I was worried would not take me seriously enough because of my lack of age and experience instead appreciated my presence and made it vocal they did so. One of these people was Alex Cole-Hamilton.

For those that have not met him, Alex is focussed and enthusiastic to everyone he speaks to.

From my experience with him (unlike lots of politicians) Alex does not simply go out talking to people to win votes. He does it simply because he loves it.

In fact, a common reaction when someone answers the door is “Oh it’s you again”. One person even told me, that she had seen Alex around so much, he even started appearing in her dreams.

He will listen as attentively to someone that is pleased to see him (which they often are) or someone annoyed to see him (especially the case if you interrupt their tea). This is because he has a genuine interest in how people think politicians could be doing a better job.

That is the one thing, above all, I have taken from Alex. Belief in people. The belief in people to be extraordinary, to create a better society and a better world if only given the opportunities in which to do so.

There is no shying away from the fact, that as a party, we have a huge challenge ahead of us. And perhaps as a country, we face an even greater one.

We need someone at the helm that has spent their whole career fighting for progress. Someone that will prioritise it above all else. Someone that is not afraid to fight for it. But most importantly, someone that will do it with an unwavering focus on what matters most, the people who need it.

It gives me the greatest pleasure to introduce that someone to the stage. Everyone, our next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Hireton
    @Fiona "The SNP don’t want to work with us – they want to end us." I thought that Willie Rennie until recently took the line that the Lib Dems would ...
  • David Raw
    @ John Marriott I understand the Greens and the SNP have agreed a fifty one page 'programme for government', John...... and it was not written in a hurry in ...
  • Brad Barrows
    @envelope2003 By the way, the SNP seeks to return to the political position in 1707 - not 1603. In other words, they wish to end the Treaty of Union of 1706 th...
  • Brad Barrows
    @Fiona, @nvelope2003 Despite you both now being aware (see discussion above) that no country of the UK has a fiscal surplus, and therefore the ability to affor...
  • Joe Bourke
    John Marriott, Tony Blair has published an article on his website https://institute.global/tony-blair/tony-blair-why-we-must-not-abandon-people-afghanistan-t...