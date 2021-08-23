Has Liberal Democracy failed us?

Listening to a BBC Radio 4 broadcast recently, somebody commented that liberal democracy has failed us. The context wasn’t clear. I thought about it for a while and have decided to put pen to paper.
In the context of Brexit, there could be an argument that liberal democracy has failed us, but I wonder if this idea is purely superficial. We are now experiencing shortages of workers in delivery, waste disposal, health and social care, food picking, etc. I have been personally impacted by the fact that some car parts are hard to come by and have been waiting for my car to be repaired since July 2nd. We knew all this would happen before we voted in 2016. We were told that there would be short-term (up to 10 years) of disruption before all would become well again. But how did we know?
I want to take you back to when the government announced that there would be a referendum around remaining in the European Union. It was a very one-sided affair. Every household received post directly from the government heralding the benefits of remaining in the European Union. Nothing was said about the benefits of leaving. Even Boris Johnson had recently (February 7, 2016) claimed that “Britain’s geostrategic interests to be pretty intimately engaged with Europe, warning that leaving the single market would cause “at least some business uncertainty”.
The only real naysayers were Nigel Farage and UK Independence Party. Pictured as the working man’s ideal, Farage was endlessly photographed in pubs espousing that the UK was not served well by remaining in the European Union while avoiding representing us in Brussels and Luxembourg. Populism became the word of the day. As far as I can see, this meant slagging off foreigners at every possible turn while maintaining British workers, farmers and fishermen would be better off without them. This has proved to be, so far at least, a bit of a farce.
In terms of health workers alone, we are in dire straits. In the UK before the coronavirus pandemic, there was already a shortage of around 50,000 nurses, and still the healthcare system is nowhere near bridging that gap. In January 2021, a survey by Nursing Times indicated that 80% of nurses feel patient safety is compromised due to this severe staff shortage.
Our economy has done remarkably well given that the pandemic simply exacerbated what was already going to be a rocky ride. UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.8% in May 2021, the fourth consecutive month of growth, although it remains 3.1% below the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic levels seen in February 2020.
However, I ask you, would it not have been better for the government to have been straight with the electorate to begin with? Would it not have been better to present BOTH the pros and the cons of leaving the European Union so that people could make a choice knowing the probable consequences of their vote? Instead, they were given one side of the story and told to vote accordingly. That is not liberal democracy, pure and simple. And perhaps, had it been done properly, liberal democracy may have prevailed and we may not have had to suffer even one UKIP sound bite.
We have NOT had Liberal Democracy but CONSERVATIVE Democracy.
All I can say is having been reared during the late 40’s and early 50’s life is on the whole so much better now.
What we complain about today is peanuts to what we went through in those times.
I spent over thirty years really believing that what attracted me firstly to the Liberal Party, and via the SDP to the Liberal Democrats, would eventually work its magic on the majority of my fellow citizens. This common sense, egalitarian approach, which, when confronted with a problem, encouraged people to think outside of the box, was bound to catch on – eventually. “It doesn’t have to be like this”, I kept telling myself over the years. “Why can’t other people see that?,”
What I came to realise, especially after 2010, was that the majority of my fellow citizens, for whatever reason, did not think like me and the conclusions they drew were very different from mine. That’s why, for several years now, I have been banging on in LDV about the fact that liberalism is NOT a majority creed either here or anywhere for that matter. If you asked me to put a figure on how many true ‘liberals’ there are in any population, I would hover between 5 and around 15%, depending on how the others are doing at the time. That doesn’t mean that all Lib Dem ideas are daft ideas. Combined with other ideas they could form a real basis for steady progress towards a kind of modus vivendi that might make our country an even better and fairer place in which to live.
The Lib Dems would have themselves believe they have all the answers. So would the Tories and Labour and, north of the border, so would the SNP. The truth is that NOBODY has all the answers; but, by acknowledging their limitations, taboo for many as this would be viewed as a sign of weakness, perhaps the various parties might see a way forward out of the present impasse. What stops common sense getting the upper hand is our ‘winner-takes-all’ voting system – yes it really IS down to PR. We like winners. We don’t rate compromisers. Hyperbole beats caution and black or white beats grey every time! So until we consign FPTP to history, I really cannot see us getting anywhere. What did the Bible say about ‘the meek’?
Liberal Democracy requires a good working relationship between the people and those in government, local, national or international. Has therefore, Liberal Democracy been properly practiced ? That is the question.
More than any other form of government it depends not only on what laws are passed but also how they are implemented and how many people agree with them. Our previous local MP was extremely keen on remaining in the EU in spite of it being known that the majority of constituents wanted out; the problem was the lack of opportunity for discussion between him and the constituents, as well as the lack of national government supply of simple information that Gillian refers to.
Even after the referendum I was shocked many times to discover how little I knew about the EU; I don’t expect the majority of people to know as much as I expect of myself, since unlike me, they are not actively involved in politics. Yet, the vacuum had long been wide open for the UKIP lies to easily fill that space. This means that a Liberal Democracy not only requires closer relationship between government and governed (which more LOCAL as well as PR would help provide) but also a more broadly educated population. Another factor is trust between people and those in power.
Finally, we who believe in Liberal Democracy must sometimes accept that we cannot push our ways of doing things so fast that many citizens cannot keep up and cannot understand what we are trying to achieve.
Another thought; there is such a thing as society, that layer of conversation and working that lies between individuals and government and perhaps Liberal Democracy has been held up in its progress because that element in people’s lives has weakened.
If you are experiencing that, then other people are experiencing that there are finally plenty of jobs available and upwards pressure on pay in “delivery, waste disposal, health and social care, food picking, etc.”
Also, this is another post that misunderstands what the EU is for. The aim of the EU is to level up its poorest members, which in the long term would result in cutting off the supply of cheap workers anyway. Prior to Covid, countries like Austria were already experiencing the effects of this – the higher wages were no longer higher by enough to make it worth people living and raising kids away from their own culture and extended family. For example Slovakia has had net inward migration (i.e. including returnees) since 2012, not 2016.
The solution now is the same as it would have eventually been if we’d stayed in the EU. Gear the training of British people to the jobs available and pay every job the market rate needed to get a British person to do it.
I agree with the parts of the post I haven’t commented on. The Leavers talk about the “leaflet” and the “punishment budget” in much the same terms as Remainers talk about the bus and the Russian twitter bots.
Or do we simply expect too much.
On the whole is has delivered a better life for many.
The problem with any form of democracy is that the attributes needed to get elected are not necessarily the same as the atributes needed to be a good Prime Minister or Member of Parliament. The solution is beyond me.
As far as the 2016 EU referendum is concerned I believe that Gordon Brown’s failure to hold a referendum on the Lisbon Treaty was a major cause. Tony Blair had promised a referendum on the EU Constitution Treaty and many people, including me, felt betrayed by the failure to hold a referendum on the Lisbon Treaty that replaced it.
I would go further and say that John Major’s failure to hold a referendum over the Maastrich Treaty was a mistake. Because if the Treaty had been ratified in a referendum it would have been much more difficult for UKIP to develop it’s narrative that the EU was not a democratic institution.
John Marriott @ Your contribution to this debate is spot on and it echoes my own lifetime thoughts on being a Liberal, Liberal Democrat. While I cannot say I have always agreed with all policies the party has promoted the one overriding policy that has stayed with me over the years is a fairer voting system,ie PR, but as you say John, it seems we are in the minority but that does not mean we are wrong and to continue a familiar theme for me, ” It is just plain common sense, ” and as you say no one party has all the answers. The events of the last few years should prove that. Although the EU has it’s faults, I will always believe that we are poorer in many ways to have left!
@Barry Lofty
Thanks for your kind words, mate! It would appear that someone on LDV other than David Raw appears to share (some of) my views
Mind you, all three of us would appear to be well over 70. In Cameron’s words, we were the future once! What’s the future look like now?
John Marriott @ Yes you are right we were the future once, heyho, but I do try to pass on my thoughts to my children and grandchildren without being pushy! whether they really listen or not is another matter??