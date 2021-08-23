Has Liberal Democracy failed us?

Listening to a BBC Radio 4 broadcast recently, somebody commented that liberal democracy has failed us. The context wasn’t clear. I thought about it for a while and have decided to put pen to paper.

In the context of Brexit, there could be an argument that liberal democracy has failed us, but I wonder if this idea is purely superficial. We are now experiencing shortages of workers in delivery, waste disposal, health and social care, food picking, etc. I have been personally impacted by the fact that some car parts are hard to come by and have been waiting for my car to be repaired since July 2nd. We knew all this would happen before we voted in 2016. We were told that there would be short-term (up to 10 years) of disruption before all would become well again. But how did we know?

I want to take you back to when the government announced that there would be a referendum around remaining in the European Union. It was a very one-sided affair. Every household received post directly from the government heralding the benefits of remaining in the European Union. Nothing was said about the benefits of leaving. Even Boris Johnson had recently (February 7, 2016) claimed that “Britain’s geostrategic interests to be pretty intimately engaged with Europe, warning that leaving the single market would cause “at least some business uncertainty”.

The only real naysayers were Nigel Farage and UK Independence Party. Pictured as the working man’s ideal, Farage was endlessly photographed in pubs espousing that the UK was not served well by remaining in the European Union while avoiding representing us in Brussels and Luxembourg. Populism became the word of the day. As far as I can see, this meant slagging off foreigners at every possible turn while maintaining British workers, farmers and fishermen would be better off without them. This has proved to be, so far at least, a bit of a farce.

In terms of health workers alone, we are in dire straits. In the UK before the coronavirus pandemic, there was already a shortage of around 50,000 nurses, and still the healthcare system is nowhere near bridging that gap. In January 2021, a survey by Nursing Times indicated that 80% of nurses feel patient safety is compromised due to this severe staff shortage.

Our economy has done remarkably well given that the pandemic simply exacerbated what was already going to be a rocky ride. UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 0.8% in May 2021, the fourth consecutive month of growth, although it remains 3.1% below the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic levels seen in February 2020.

However, I ask you, would it not have been better for the government to have been straight with the electorate to begin with? Would it not have been better to present BOTH the pros and the cons of leaving the European Union so that people could make a choice knowing the probable consequences of their vote? Instead, they were given one side of the story and told to vote accordingly. That is not liberal democracy, pure and simple. And perhaps, had it been done properly, liberal democracy may have prevailed and we may not have had to suffer even one UKIP sound bite.

* Gillian Douglass is a member of Tunbridge Wells Liberal Democrats