So, if Afghanistan was a mistake, what should we do next time?

Amidst the shambles that is the Johnson Government’s response to the collapse of the former Afghan government, the focus is – quite rightly – currently on getting as many people out as quickly and efficiently as we can whilst the incoming Taliban administration is willing to allow it. But, having set the wheels in motion, and determined who we want to evacuate and how many we should offer sanctuary to, we need to turn our attention to the question of why we should intervene in the affairs of another sovereign nation and how we can effectively achieve any set of clearly defined goals.

Firstly, we must question whether intervention is intended to be based upon consistent principles. Tim Garden, our dearly missed former spokesperson in the Lords, summed up the position in 2007 thus;

We have entered an era that is characterised by wars of choice. There is no urgent, direct, state-based threat to the United Kingdom that motivates our decision to send troops to the Balkans, to Sierra Leone, to East Timor, to Iraq or to Afghanistan. Also, we have a responsibility to weigh up the importance of playing an appropriate and proportionate international role as a force for good, against the very real limitations on the ability of our military to conduct simultaneous operations. We say “yes” to Afghanistan but “no” to Lebanon; we say “yes” to Sierra Leone but “no” to Rwanda. These are wars of choice. Having made the choice, young people aged 18 and upwards are put in harm’s way and are authorised to kill other young people if necessary.

Little has changed. We fought against terror in Afghanistan but sell arms to Saudi Arabia, we intervene supposedly in defence of liberal democracy but only generally do so when there is some stated “national interest”.

So, what should liberals use as a yardstick for future military intervention? Indeed, should liberals intervene militarily except in self-defence?

We’re lucky as a country that we have armed forces to be proud of, despite some recent procurement calamities, and maintain the capability to fight a significant conflict. But, to use a metaphor, when you’ve got a hammer, all problems look like nails. For, let’s be honest, we seldom intervene militarily without an American lead, and we now know, if we didn’t before, that an unreliable America is liable to lead us into situations we’d be better off avoiding.

We are, I believe, right to intervene to prevent genocide, as we did in Bosnia, but didn’t in Rwanda. We should, and I would hope to face little opposition here, defend our allies if attacked, in accordance with treaties signed.

However, I suggest that, as a country, we’d be better off building up our diplomatic effort, using aid and best offices to resolve conflicts rather than attempting to impose our version of civil society on other countries by force of arms. And that’s not because I think that our liberal democracy is a failure, or wrong, but I do note that it took us centuries to develop what we now take for granted – you can’t apply a veneer of democracy to a nation without democratic traditions and expect it to stick, unless you’re committed to the (potentially very) long haul.

We also have levers at our disposal, financial and legal, that we can and should use against those who oppress their people and their neighbours. Seizing illegally obtained assets and punishing those who enable their transfer abroad would send a clear message.

If liberal democracy is worth more than the paper it is espoused upon, then its example and relative success should be enough to persuade countries to adopt it themselves. We should defend it from outside mischief making, strengthen it where we can, and build societies that act as a beacon and not a bludgeon.

* Mark Valladares is a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee, writing in a personal capacity.