Michal Siewniak

Youth provision, children and their “freedoms”

By | Mon 23rd August 2021 - 1:32 pm

The contrast was striking. It was 12:30am in the morning. Croatia is really hot over the summer and therefore a late night walk is usually a relief. It was midnight and the outdoor sport courts were full of children. Kids were playing (with some parental supervision) beach volleyball, football and basketball. Of course, I did join in! Some would say that this leaving children out so late in the night is rather naive. So was it irresponsible parenting? Personally, I don’t think so.

In Britain, I often feel that we lost the ability to “spontaneously” organise various youth projects and activities. It might be too simplistic way of looking at this issue, however I did wonder during the summer whether a similar arrangement would be acceptable in the UK. I understand that it is a lot easier to allow kids to play late at night if/ when you are on holidays in a resort. It is easier to do it in a country, which overall is safe. I am also aware that in some countries, you have to enjoy sport late in the evening as it is simply too hot during the day. Noise, anti-social behaviour, causing neighbourhood nuisance. Would these be the first things, which would spring to our minds? Would we be brave enough to remove any unnecessary obstacles and hurdles, which could prevent us from organising such activities?

It was equally interesting to see that kids, who wanted to join in, had to make an effort to talk to whoever was playing. It requires a bit of courage and relatively good communication skills. This also means that a new member can’t simply rely on a “supervisor”. They had to make the first step.

I am aware that the issue of youth provision, particularly today when I would argue, bringing up children is different and possibly harder that it was when I was growing up, is not easy, however, I wonder whether we are doing a bit of disservice to our children by trying to organise a lot (too much?) for them. Although as always in life, it is important to find the right balance, assess risks before making any decisions, I would be keen to ensure that our children have a bit of space to express themselves and to be creative, also while playing sport.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • William Francis
    @Joesph Bourke. As good as the Nordics with regards to GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, having someone to count on, perceived freedom to make life ch...
  • John Marriott
    @Chris Cory Call me a cynical defeatist if you like; but, while of course not happy (in fact appalled would be a better description) at the prospect of the kin...
  • Mark ValladaresMark Valladares
    Let’s see now… @ Denis - abolishing the veto power of the “Big 5” would be good. It isn’t going to happen. @ John McHugo - genocide, yes, we sho...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe, This discussion arose to answer Tom Arm's question of where the money is going to come from to be able to increase Germany's military spending. The pl...
  • Joe Bourke
    The financing of WW2 by Germany and Japan provides some insights into monetary operations. This BBC history article https://www.historyextra.com/period/second-w...