Youth provision, children and their “freedoms”

The contrast was striking. It was 12:30am in the morning. Croatia is really hot over the summer and therefore a late night walk is usually a relief. It was midnight and the outdoor sport courts were full of children. Kids were playing (with some parental supervision) beach volleyball, football and basketball. Of course, I did join in! Some would say that this leaving children out so late in the night is rather naive. So was it irresponsible parenting? Personally, I don’t think so.

In Britain, I often feel that we lost the ability to “spontaneously” organise various youth projects and activities. It might be too simplistic way of looking at this issue, however I did wonder during the summer whether a similar arrangement would be acceptable in the UK. I understand that it is a lot easier to allow kids to play late at night if/ when you are on holidays in a resort. It is easier to do it in a country, which overall is safe. I am also aware that in some countries, you have to enjoy sport late in the evening as it is simply too hot during the day. Noise, anti-social behaviour, causing neighbourhood nuisance. Would these be the first things, which would spring to our minds? Would we be brave enough to remove any unnecessary obstacles and hurdles, which could prevent us from organising such activities?

It was equally interesting to see that kids, who wanted to join in, had to make an effort to talk to whoever was playing. It requires a bit of courage and relatively good communication skills. This also means that a new member can’t simply rely on a “supervisor”. They had to make the first step.

I am aware that the issue of youth provision, particularly today when I would argue, bringing up children is different and possibly harder that it was when I was growing up, is not easy, however, I wonder whether we are doing a bit of disservice to our children by trying to organise a lot (too much?) for them. Although as always in life, it is important to find the right balance, assess risks before making any decisions, I would be keen to ensure that our children have a bit of space to express themselves and to be creative, also while playing sport.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor