Max Wilkinson: Why is the BBC following Farage around like a lost puppy?

Our Culture and Media spokesperson Max Wilkinson MP, has written to the head of OfCom requesting that the BBC carries proportionate coverage of political parties.

It’s hardly surprising. We have 72 MPs, Reform have 5. Yet the BBC pumps out wall to wall Farage like he is some rock star. I thought Chris Mason knew better, but he wrote about the Reform conference with the excitement of a child in a sweetie shop next to a McDonalds.

While Reform spit like sausages in a pan, our MPs get on and get stuff done – from Josh Babarinde getting the Government to agree to a specific offence of domestic abuse, to Roz Savage getting the Government to agree the principles of her Climate and Nature Bill, to Max himself getting renewable energy into every new home via his “sunshine bill.” Then there’s Christine Jardine achieving recognition and support for bereaved children. That’s just off the top of my head – four things that make a tangible difference for people and planet.

While these might not be as adrenaline pumping as the fire and brimstone Reform vomits over everyone they disapprove of, Lib Dems bring a lot more good in the world and get sod all recognition. That is not good enough. And it is not down to lack of trying on our part.

I’ve been critical of our core messaging being too timid and I stand by that. We do need to be more punchy in standing up to the racist mob. But I also think that we are not being given our fair share of the media pie and that our public service broadcaster needs to do better.

In an email to party members, Max Wilkinson said that the BBC follows Farage around like a lost puppy:

The Liberal Democrats are the largest third party in Parliament for 100 years. We’re the second party of local government, controlling more councils than the Conservatives. Reform UK have four MPs (figure correct as of this week) and fewer than one third of the councillors we do. So why is the BBC following Farage around like a lost puppy, providing Reform with wall to wall coverage and fanning the flames of their dangerous and divisive rhetoric? Farage’s recent press conference, where he announced his immigration (so-called) ‘policy’, ran all day on the BBC’s home and politics pages – a favour rarely afforded to other political leaders. They’ve even given him coverage for making a statement that he’s not in favour of immigration, which will have come as news to absolutely nobody. We can’t stand idly by while the BBC acts this way. That’s why today I wrote to the director of Ofcom to demand the BBC provide proportional coverage of political parties year-round . Currently, broadcasters are only obliged to do this during a regulated period in the lead up to elections, with weighting based on a party’s parliamentary heft. This is an important part of our democracy – but we believe it should be the case at all times.

Max’s letter to OfCom concludes:

The country deserves fair, balanced journalism. Currently the BBC is required by the regulator to deliver this in the regulated period – the election period where state broadcasters are required to give proportionate coverage to political parties based on their parliamentary heft. Our petition sets out proposals for an extension to this period to year round – a plan that would give the electorate the respect it deserves by consistently providing fair coverage across the political spectrum.

“By paying such disproportionate attention to Nigel Farage’s latest outfit, Reform UK, the BBC is compromising its reputation. To many licence fee payers, the broadcaster gives the impression that it hangs on every word uttered by Farage…” @maxwilkinson.bsky.social writes to Ofcom. [image or embed] — Liberal Democrats (@libdems.org.uk) September 9, 2025 at 3:45 PM

Of course this wouldn’t necessarily help in the targeted and relentless push of social media radicalisation, but when the once respected BBC seems in thrall to the divisive rhetoric of Nigel Farage without any appearance of attempting real balance, we have a problem.

Max’s ask is that we sign the party’s petition calling for a more balanced BBC.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings