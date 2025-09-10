The UK Government must rethink its AI R&D

The recent shift forcing the Alan Turing Institute toward defence-focused AI research has sparked major questions about the UK’s innovation strategy.

Many argue that the government should have created or funded a dedicated defence AI institution with a clear mission, avoiding dilution of the Institute’s vital civil AI research and social innovation. The sudden pivot caused staff unrest, leadership upheaval, and risked ongoing societal research programmes.

Public trust and accountability are also crucial. National security projects need specialist oversight, ethical governance, and transparency—elements compromised when defence priorities are fused into a broadly purposed public research institute.

The UK already has specialist institutions developing defence AI. The Alan Turing Institute runs the Defence Artificial Intelligence Research (DARe) Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and intelligence agencies. The Defence Artificial Intelligence Centre (DAIC) integrates AI across military operations, while the AI Security Institute addresses AI safety and security risks. The Defence Innovation Organisation supports industrial partnerships with a significant ring-fenced budget. These dedicated bodies are designed to drive rapid advancements in national security AI.

Defence AI demands specialist infrastructure, security clearance, and operational protocols that a repurposed civil institute is ill-equipped to provide.

Despite hundreds of millions invested, the UK has yet to deliver a sovereign large language model (LLM) for business and societal use. Promising projects like BritLLM at UCL remain nascent, highlighting ongoing challenges in creating competitive homegrown AI systems.

The Alan Turing Institute was founded with a societal mission to advance data science and AI for public benefit, tackling challenges in health, environment, and public policy while promoting ethical innovation. Diverting its focus risks losing inclusivity, research diversity, and its role as a national innovation hub.

This strategic pivot reflects government priorities amid geopolitical uncertainty but many warn it may undermine the broader AI ecosystem and long-term societal gains. Balancing national security with a thriving civil research base remains a core challenge.

Ultimately, a purpose-built organisation for defence AI could advance national security while preserving the Turing Institute’s original societal mission. It’s time to for the UK Government to rethink its strategic AI R&D for the future.

* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company and Associate, APPG AI, House of Lords.