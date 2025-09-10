Is having “good policy” important?

Before anything else, I want to make clear what I mean by “good policy.” I specifically am not defining it as policy I agree with, I mean policy that is specific enough to be implementable without a significant amount of further policy development, lacks vagary and stands up to basic intellectual scrutiny. Plenty of policy which I am opposed to passes that test.

So does our party’s policy meet this standard of good policy? As a test case, let’s look at the agenda for our upcoming conference and it’s first policy motion, F5: Backing Youth Work to Build Communities. It begins by setting out quite clearly setting out both the value of youth work, both as a social good and in economic terms and the inadequacy of current provision and reaffirms that we believe that youth work is a good thing.

However, when it reaches the section Conference therefore calls on the government to: the section where specific steps for the government to take are proposed, it quickly loses it’s clarity. Calls are made for “fair, long term funding settlement” with no detail as to what that might be, a strategy for “high quality, targeted and open access youth work” and another “comprehensive Workforce and training strategy” to ensure a “sustainable pipeline of youth practitioners.” No details are available on what either strategy might entail or how it may be implemented. Worst of all is a call for a statutory duty for local authorities to provide sufficient youth services, while refusing to define what “sufficient” means. All in all, it sounds less like the policy of a party that has loads and loads of good policy if only the media would just look, and more like one which generally likes good things. In my opinion, this isn’t “good policy.”

Now you might be thinking, policy motions aren’t meant to be precise, it’s policy papers and the manifesto, where policy papers and motions passed over the last few years are gathered in an overarching plan which has to be precise and “good policy.” I’ve had many people say that to me.

Let’s look at the manifesto, the overarching document that brings together what we pass at conference and brings it all together in one plan to tell people how we would govern the country. It’s far too big a document to go through all of it, but let’s apply it to an issue which, recently, seemed to be very tough for our spokespeople to answer direct questions about. That issue is public sector pay rises. (Watch Jess Brown Fuller, our Hospitals and Primary Care spokesperson talk about the subject on Question Time here)

The position in our manifesto is that pay should be determined by independent bodies, which at face value seems reasonable enough. However, this manifesto is fully costed, but when checking the costings document, there is no money allocated to pay rises and no estimates over how much said pay rises would cost with the appearance that, given we do not know how much they would cost and we would not be setting the pay rise ourselves, we have allocated no money to pay for it.

No public sector pay rises for a period of 5 years is obviously a ludicrous policy, guaranteed to cause massive strikes, and yet, in the context of us pushing Labour to go further on the NHS and Social Care when they have already increased funding by multiples of the £8.4 billion figure found in our manifesto it is hard to see how this is not the implication of our positioning and costing.

Given how important the funding of policy is, this oversight undermines a massive portion of our manifesto.

However, is it even important to have “good policy” anyway. After all, the other parties, Labour, Tory and especially Reform, whose policy platform contains plenty of straight-up lies, definitely do not. Despite this I believe that “good policy” is definitely important.

It is important to have good policy to prevent unedifying spectacles like the one on Question Time earlier in the article which damage our reputation. It is important to have good policy out of respect for our activists who spend countless hours taking our pitch to people on their doorsteps, so that when they tell people what the Lib Dems pledge to do, they can be confident that the work has been done that means we can deliver it. It is important because our ultimate aim is to be in government and Labour has shown us the consequences of trying to govern with vague plans.

For as long as I have been involved in the Lib Dems, I have been told by members of the public that they don’t know what the Lib Dems stand for and by fellow members that we need to find quick way of showing the public of what we stand for or that we need to show our values more. If we want our values to shine, we need to tackle, head-on, the toughest structural problems of our country, remove ambiguity from the policies make and bring rigour to our political thinking. We need to know and be able to state, clearly, what it is that we want and what we stand for, because, how can we tell the country what that is if we don’t know ourselves.

* Abrial Jerram is chair of the North East regional policy committee