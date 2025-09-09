How should we respond to November’s Budget choices?

This is a review of the policy paper we will be discussing in Bournemouth.

The next two months in British politics will be crowded with speculation about what Labour will propose in terms of public spending and taxation in the budget, now announced for November 26th. Kemi Badenoch has already accused the government of wanting to raise taxes, without suggesting how she would fill the gap between spending needs and resources available, and the right-wing media are full of calls for tax cuts without clarifying what spending cuts should accompany them. Nigel Farage and Richard Tice are trumpeting tax cuts, while suggesting that cutting government ‘waste’ will be enough to fund them. What should the Liberal Democrat response be?



Anyone who has read Leading the Way, the policy paper which we will debate at our conference in Bournemouth, will be clear on ‘the challenges we face’ and the Liberal Democrat response to them. It quotes the preamble to our constitution’s assertion ‘that no-one shall be enslaved by poverty…’; the list of challenges that follows adds that ‘poverty is too high and rising.’ What’s more, ‘prisons are overcrowded…and understaffed’, regional inequality and failures in infrastructure need redressing, schools are underfunded, the NHS is in crisis, as is social care, SEND provision, investment in skills, and of course funding for local government. ‘We understand that empowering people…requires an active and effective state.’

This is a declaration of social liberal values, against the background of a very difficult domestic and global economic situation. But it’s a declaration that faces a political debate in which right-wing parties and media are busily calling for tax cuts without explaining what spending cuts will go with them. Worse, they are not effectively being called out for doing so by Labour in government, trapped by the cautious rhetoric with which its leaders won the election and the promise that they could revive the UK’s economy and public services without raising major taxes.

That places us as an opposition party in a difficult position. It should not be up to us to explain to the public how deep a hole the UK is in, against the bitter onslaught of the Mail, the Telegraph, GB News and much social media, when the government itself has so far failed to tell the public what is needed, or that we will not get the growth it seeks with greater public as well as private investment. The clear implications of our policy review are that we support an increase in public spending (and therefore in taxation) to make up for the excessive austerity of recent decades and the serious challenges we now face: that is to say, we are in an emergency situation, and have to take emergency measures.

One aspect of the current emergency was not foreseen in the years in which defence spending was being squeezed to pay for rising health and pension costs. The UK is now committed, in principle, to spend at least an additional 1% on defence. I’m astonished by how little this has been admitted in the debate on taxation and spending; neither Badenoch nor Farage take it into account. The Strategic Defence Review was scathing on the shrinking of our capabilities and the threats we are unfit to face. Its authors call for a ‘whole society’ response to the many direct and hybrid threats they identify, though without details on how this will be organized or funded.

Other aspects of our financial emergency were evident long before Labour came into power.

Successive Tory prime ministers and chancellors struggled to manage or ignore them. Margaret Thatcher used revenue from North Sea Oil and privatization sales to fund current spending and keep taxes low. Blair’s Labour government chopped and changed on long-term public investment, while governments since then have let roads and railways, schools, hospitals and prisons deteriorate. Above all, the rise in the number of pensioners acts as a growing weight on welfare and health spending.

We’re not the only country facing this emergency. The USA has run budget deficits of increasing size under successive Republican Administrations, cutting taxes but then failing (when faced with angry voters and lobbies) to adjust spending. French governments, with one of the highest proportions of GDP taken in taxes, have found it impossible to persuade their voters that there’s a limit to what the government can provide. Some argue that democratic government, faced with elderly electorates determined to keep benefits while refusing to pay more for them, cannot resolve these contradictions: that populist parties will win by promising the moon and govern by diverting attention and moving towards authoritarianism – what the Economist calls ‘deficit populism’ leading to financial and political crisis.

I’ve just read Paul Johnson’s Follow the Money: How Much does Britain cost? (2023), which sets out very clearly the constraints within which any British government must work. I’m about to re-read Minouche Shafik’s What We Owe Each Other: a New Social Contract (2021), which I recall as a sober social liberal analysis which should now inform her new role as Starmer’s Chief Economic Adviser. We may find ourselves the budget arrives criticising the government for the timidity and incoherence of its approach, while attacking Tories and Reform for the illusions they are peddling. We should also be talking about serious tax reform, and about tackling the waste in government outsourcing of overpaying housing benefits to private landlords and excessive fees to contractors for SEND and social care. We should instead be promoting the role of not-for-profits, and of local government,in providing public services. There’s a lot more detail to be filled in; but Leading the Way points us in the right direction.

* William Wallace is Liberal Democrat spokesman on constitutional issues in the Lords.