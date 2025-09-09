This wouldn’t happen to a man – Why Angela Rayner’s fall is a disgrace

Angela Rayner’s downfall is not simply about tax. It is about misogyny, double standards, and the continuing failure of politics to treat women fairly.

The ongoing storm surrounding Angela Rayner’s stamp duty underpayment is about far more than a tax bill. It is about entrenched misogyny in politics, and the way women in public life are judged and punished more harshly than men.

Angela Rayner admitted an error. She acted on faulty legal advice, believed she had paid the right amount, and when new information emerged, she immediately referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards. She has since moved to pay what is owed. This is what accountability should look like, openness, honesty, and reparations.

And yet, despite doing everything that should be expected of someone in her position, Rayner has faced relentless calls for resignation and an avalanche of personal criticism. The scrutiny has been disproportionate, the tone often cruel, and the sense of political bloodsport unmistakable.

Contrast this with Nadhim Zahawi. When it emerged that he had failed to pay millions in tax related to offshore arrangements, the story dragged on for weeks before action was taken. Zahawi denied wrongdoing, failed to come clean, and only eventually stepped aside under pressure. His case involved far greater sums, far more deliberate concealment, and far less transparency. Yet the intensity of outrage and the relish in his downfall were nothing like what we are seeing now with Rayner.

That difference is not accidental. It speaks to the way women in politics are treated. Rayner is being punished not just for a mistake, but for daring to be a woman in power. The criticism of her has been laced with venom and delight, as though a woman’s misstep is more entertaining, more disqualifying, and more unforgivable than a man’s.

As liberals, we must fight this culture head on. Politics should be about fairness, equality, and accountability, not selective outrage and misogynistic double standards.

We cannot pretend that this is just about rules or taxes. It is about a culture in politics that still treats women as outsiders, as easy targets, as disposable.

That culture drives talented women away and makes public life smaller, angrier, and less representative.

And in this case, it has cost us dearly.

Whatever your politics, Angela Rayner was a leading light: a voice at the top of government who inspired many with her story and her fight. To lose her in this way is a tragedy for our political culture, no matter what side of the divide you stand on. It should never have come to this.

This must end. If we want politics that is fair, accountable, and inclusive, then we must call out these double standards and reject the misogynistic treatment of women in public life. Equal accountability means equal treatment. Nothing more but certainly nothing less.

Angela Rayner deserved that fairness. So do all women who step into public life. Until we end this culture of misogyny, our politics will continue to fail them and fail us all.

* Councillor Donna Harris is Liberal Democrat group leader on Lambeth Council and Chair of Lib Dem Women.