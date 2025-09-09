Donna Harris

This wouldn’t happen to a man – Why Angela Rayner’s fall is a disgrace

By | Tue 9th September 2025 - 11:00 am

Angela Rayner’s downfall is not simply about tax. It is about misogyny, double standards, and the continuing failure of politics to treat women fairly.

The ongoing storm surrounding Angela Rayner’s stamp duty underpayment is about far more than a tax bill. It is about entrenched misogyny in politics, and the way women in public life are judged and punished more harshly than men.

Angela Rayner admitted an error. She acted on faulty legal advice, believed she had paid the right amount, and when new information emerged, she immediately referred herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards. She has since moved to pay what is owed. This is what accountability should look like, openness, honesty, and reparations.

And yet, despite doing everything that should be expected of someone in her position, Rayner has faced relentless calls for resignation and an avalanche of personal criticism. The scrutiny has been disproportionate, the tone often cruel, and the sense of political bloodsport unmistakable.

Contrast this with Nadhim Zahawi. When it emerged that he had failed to pay millions in tax related to offshore arrangements, the story dragged on for weeks before action was taken. Zahawi denied wrongdoing, failed to come clean, and only eventually stepped aside under pressure. His case involved far greater sums, far more deliberate concealment, and far less transparency. Yet the intensity of outrage and the relish in his downfall were nothing like what we are seeing now with Rayner.

That difference is not accidental. It speaks to the way women in politics are treated. Rayner is being punished not just for a mistake, but for daring to be a woman in power. The criticism of her has been laced with venom and delight, as though a woman’s misstep is more entertaining, more disqualifying, and more unforgivable than a man’s.

As liberals, we must fight this culture head on. Politics should be about fairness, equality, and accountability, not selective outrage and misogynistic double standards.

We cannot pretend that this is just about rules or taxes. It is about a culture in politics that still treats women as outsiders, as easy targets, as disposable.

That culture drives talented women away and makes public life smaller, angrier, and less representative.

And in this case, it has cost us dearly.

Whatever your politics, Angela Rayner was a leading light: a voice at the top of government who inspired many with her story and her fight. To lose her in this way is a tragedy for our political culture, no matter what side of the divide you stand on. It should never have come to this.

This must end. If we want politics that is fair, accountable, and inclusive, then we must call out these double standards and reject the misogynistic treatment of women in public life. Equal accountability means equal treatment. Nothing more but certainly nothing less.

Angela Rayner deserved that fairness. So do all women who step into public life. Until we end this culture of misogyny, our politics will continue to fail them and fail us all.

* Councillor Donna Harris is Liberal Democrat group leader on Lambeth Council and Chair of Lib Dem Women.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Christopher Haigh
    How do our politicians go on to the media to defend the post Thatcherite western economic system that has so potently failed the 36% Reform supporters ?...
  • Jennie
    I agree with Mohammed that she was right to go, but that doesn't negate Donna's point: the same level of outrage and hounding should be applied to the men who h...
  • Mohammed Amin
    Councillor Harris writes "She acted on faulty legal advice,..." That statement is not correct. I recommend reading the full text of Sir Laurie Magnus'...
  • Ruth Clark
    The word Liberal in the party's title doesn't poll well so we could always drop it. It is time for Libby the logo bird to evolve too - maybe a little union Jack...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Tristan Ward: By "bung" I mean something like the wad of cash that was handed to Northern Ireland in return for DUP propping up Theresa May's government. The p...