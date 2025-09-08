Mathew on Monday: How do we up our media coverage?

Switch on the news and you’d think British politics is a two or three party show… and we’re not one of those. But beyond the red and blue and now turquoise noise, we Liberal Democrats are out there shaping debates, winning councils, and fighting for fairness.

The only problem? You’d hardly know it from the coverage.

So whose fault is that?

Well, I gently suggest, it is both the media’s partly but, yes, also at least in part, our party’s. There’s no doubt that we’re not getting the coverage that the largest third force in the House of Commons deserves and I strongly that editors, producers, reporters, guest boomers etc etc should have a default position of seeking to book Lib Dems for all political panels, debates, and so so on.

I say ‘seeking’ because, and here’s the rub, I know at least from two national broadcast outlets, that they’ve sought to book a Lib Dem MP for a segment and been told that none is available. That might just about have been believable when we had just eight MPs but we now have 72 and, as I said at the Social Liberal Forum Conference this Summer and to President (now also Lord) Mark Pack’s face and I think annoyance, we now have 72 MPs so there really can be no reasonable excuse for not putting someone up for interview.

Yesterday Ian Silvera, a former lobby journalist and now the Editor of Tech, Power, and Media tweeted:

Spoke to upwards of 10 lobby journalists at the Reform Conference. Sounds like Lib Dems have a media crisis. Overriding sentiment is that hacks and editors think Lib Dem Conf will be a waste of time, the party isn’t engaging on the big issues and it’s not as reactive as it used to be.

In exclusive comments for my reporting (here on the brand new ‘Mathew on Monday-The Video Edit’ over on my YouTube channel), Ian tells me:

The sentiment seems to be one of frustration from political journalists, claiming that they would often get lots of incoming from the Lib Dems for media team in the past around opportunistic events and they felt this type of engagement has dropped off somewhat. In particular, there were some raised eyebrows around the recent Millbank Tower stunt where the party projected Trump HQ onto Reform’s HQ. The stunt got limited coverage (Huff Post, Mirror, and maybe a couple of other outlets , but other journalists thought it was ‘naff’ and noted that media outlets work in that building too.

He went on,

On the policy front, the media are very aware of Ed Davey and Farron (because of his past as leader) but they couldn’t really name any leading policies beyond social care or spokespeople (Daisy Cooper is sometimes on the broadcasters, but who else is there?). Some left-leaning media have criticised UK journalism’s embrace of Reform, but the party has put great effort and resource into its Monday press briefings during the Summer, while the Lib Dems haven’t offered them anything similar.

Sadly all too true.

Now, from a read of his social media it does seem that Ian is sympathetic to the Right of the political spectrum, so if some Lib Dems want to stick their head in the sand and ignore these words they can do so but I think that would be very foolish indeed. In today’s media landscape we are too often lost in the shuffle. Nigel Farage and Reform get endless coverage because, sadly, outrage and saying everything’s going to Hell in a handcart sells. The Greens are flavour of the month thanks to their charismatic new leader (former Lib Dems) Zack Polanski.

Even Jeremy Corbyn’s latest – still nameless – outfit attracts headlines.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems-with real policies, real MPs and Councillors, and real results-are left fighting for scraps of airtime. The danger is obvious: when the loudest voices dominate, the liberal alternative risks being drowned out.

Here’s a slightly uncomfortable truth: I sometimes get more invitations to appear on national TV and Radio as a Lib Dems haven’t offered-focused commentator than do some of our MPs.

Now I enjoy it and do my best to represent the party (whilst retaining an independent perspective) but it at least proves one thing. There is a space in the national conversation for liberal voices – but we’re not filling it as effectively as we should. Our spokespeople need to be out there, loud and clear, every bit as visible as the Greens, Reform, or anyone else. For if we don’t seize that space, others will.

So, yes, the media all too often reduces politics to a red-versus blue-versus turquoise shouting match. But let’s be honest: we haven’t always made it easy for them to do otherwise. Without bold policies and attention-grabbing campaigns, why would the cameras roll?

The good news is, that can change – if we step up with courage, clarity and confidence. Because a liberal voice is not just worth hearing; it’s essential to Britain’s future.

Reset… er, part three!

The government certainly dominated the news coverage on Friday and, to be fair, understandably… given that we saw Angela Rayner’s resignation and a pretty much root and branch changes to the government (with the main exception of the one role that arguably actually meeds changing, besides Starmer himself of course, and that is the beleaguered Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves).

As I said on season two episode one of the Political Frenemies podcast (of which more shortly) it did rather have the air of swapping deck chairs on the Titanic. Who knows, eh, I may be wrong… these could turn out to be fantastic, inspired changes, that see Ministers really delivering in spades for the British people.

It could, but I doubt it somehow.

The government has also arguably taken an even more authoritarian shift (yes, really) with the ‘hardline’ Shabana Mahmood replacing the ‘more liberal’ (really???!!!) Yvette Cooper. And just as I began celebrating the politically dreadful Liz Kendall’s demotion I then realised she’d been replaced as DWP Secretary by the equally ultra Blairite Pat McFadden. what have the nation’s unemployed done to deserve that?!

A final note (for now, at least) on the Reshuffle. A government which (to its credit) claims to be against ‘fire and rehire’ did exactly that to a certain Ian Murray MP. Sacked as Scottish Secretary on Friday the ensuing backlash from Labour figures saw the generally popular MP returned to government a day later, though it at SoS level, in not just one but count them, two departments.

Lucky him, eh?

We’re back… be warned!

So, yes, the moment you’ve all been waiting for I know.

Myself and my Tory sparring partner, Dr (PhD not medical) Chris Newton are back for season two of our much beloved (Editor: Really??? Me: Yes!!!) podcast, Political Frenemies.

This week we were joined by our new occasional Green contributor Daniel Laycock (never fear, I’m on every week) to discuss Rayner, the Reshuffle, the new Greens leader, and the Reform Conference.

Sadly, taking us full circle in this column, there was pretty much zero Lib Dem news to speak of.

You can find Political Frenemies on YouTube and multiple podcasting apps.

Go on…you know you want to!

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.