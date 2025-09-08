Coal mines and constitutional reform

On Sunday BBC Sounds repeated a 2022 abridged reading of Jeremy Paxman’s “Black Gold” on Radio 4 Extra. It is a social history of how coal “made Britain”. Like the slavery which also helped to make Britain, it is an element of history which many will ignore or dismiss as irrelevant in a future where we aim to put the extraction of fossil fuels and the enslavement of human beings behind us.

I worked in Barnsley between 1979 and 1986, as well as being the Liberal parliamentary candidate for Barnsley Central in1983. I also lived across the road from the Yorkshire HQ of the National Union of Mineworkers. This left me with some distinctive memories of the 1984-1985 coal strike. Perhaps one of the most dramatic was a rare joint meeting of Methodist ministers from Yorkshire, where miners were strongly in favour of the strike, and from Nottinghamshire, where the majority of miners were opposed. We invited Peter Walker, the Secretary of State for Energy. Unsurprisingly he turned up late, but at least he came. He announced himself as “Peter Walker, the wettest member of the Cabinet” and then went into a ten minute rant about Arthur Scargill. I jumped in as soon as he finished. “I’m sorry,” I said, “We’re not here to discuss Scargill. We’ve come to discuss the future of the mining communities in the aftermath of the strike”. Bizarrely his response was “Those are the most disgraceful words I have ever heard from a Methodist minister.” It struck me that he must have had a sheltered upbringing! Naturally I have worn his comment as a badge of honour ever since.

Since returning to Barnsley a couple of years ago (two years after completing my stint on Bradford Council), I have been struck by the way in which evidence of coal mining has been erased from the landscape. Pit head buildings and other structures have been totally removed and the flat land used for other purposes, often retail parks, such as that at Cortonwood, where the strike started. I had assumed that this was basically a bit of political theatre, drawing a line under the era of coal. However in his history Paxman refers to a more sinister tampering with evidence, namely the way in which the concrete poured down some mine shafts was covering up operational papers which could never become part of any history or inquiry.

At this point there is a reference back to the Aberfan disaster of 1966 when a collapsed coal spoil tip engulfed a junior school and its surroundings, killing 144 people, including 116 children. The chair of the National Coal Board, Alf Robens, gave an ambiguous reply to media questions and in a later interview he claimed that the disaster had been caused by “natural unknown springs” beneath the tip. Evidence emerged that the existence of these springs was common knowledge but Robens was never prosecuted.

Remember that during his journalistic career Jeremy Paxman famously posed the question “Why is this lying bastard lying to me?” He had an eye (and an ear) for such behaviour, knowing the difference between spin and lying or needless secrecy.

There have always been politicians around the world who have believed that lying is OK provided that people voted for you (actually or allegedly). However they are now getting closer to home and the lying is perhaps more blatant than it used to be. It seems to me that it has become an increased danger in a highly centralised state like the United Kingdom. Yes we have limited devolution to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland along with executive mayors in England, but local government has been decimated. Transparency and accountability, often in short supply at national level, become more possible when it is easier to get at the decision makers locally.

In recent debates about piffling changes to membership of the House of Lords, it was Lib Dem speakers who, quite rightly, were banging on about transparency and accountability. Sometimes our opponents criticise us for being obsessed with constitutional reform. However expanding freedom has always been dependent on improving constitutional arrangements to give people a better voice and a larger capacity to challenge their rulers. Getting the lying out of politics, like getting the big money out of politics, will not happen without constitutional change.

Meanwhile I warmly comment “Black Gold.” It is easily retrievable.

* Geoff Reid is a retired Methodist minister and Bradford City Councillor 2010-2022 who now lives in Barnsley.