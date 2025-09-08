Elected mayors are here to stay. Let’s upgrade their elections properly

This year’s local elections in England saw tremendous council gains for Liberal Democrats across the country. Even after the highs of last year’s General Election, we remain a party on an upward trajectory with a clear liberal vision, international values and a determined drive to change our communities for the better.

But while celebrations were welcome and deserved, we should also take stock at how unrepresentative the elections were just months ago.

First Past the Post caused havoc across England, resulting in councils made up of seats that didn’t fairly reflect how people voted.

When it came to mayoral elections, the results were stark. Originally established with the flawed but somewhat more representative Supplementary Vote system, the Conservatives took our democracy one step backwards and replaced the system with First Past the Post. All new mayoral elections since, including the West of England and Hull mayoral elections, both up for grabs this year, also used First Past the Post.

First Past the Post for single-member executive positions means mayors elected without a broad mandate.

This is especially obvious in competitive elections, shown best by the results in this year’s West of England mayoral vote. Five parties received over 10% of the vote, including the winner, Labour’s Helen Godwin, who won on just 25% of the vote. The low turnout of 30% only further adds to weaken the mandates, but there’s a whole other conversation to be had about increasing political participation.

All mayors elected in May received fewer than half the votes available as shown below:

Greater Lincolnshire: Andrea Jenkyns (Reform) 42.0%

Hull and East Yorkshire: Luke Campbell (Reform ) 35.8%

Doncaster: Ros Jones (Labour) 32.6%

North Tyneside: Karen Clark (30.2%)

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough: Paul Bristow 28.4%

West of England: Helen Godwin (Labour) 25.0%

Not one mayor galvanised enough support to win 50% of the vote.

Then of course, there was the Runcorn by-election where Reform’s Sarah Pochin was elected with 38.3% of the vote. And the wider context that Labour won 411 seats on a mere 33.7% of the vote in the House of Commons election last year.

For the House of Commons and local councils, we need Proportional Representation to ensure representative local government. When it comes to directly elected executive mayors, which are here to stay in England, First Past the Post fails to fairly account for the views of voters.

Labour’s move to return to the Supplementary Vote is somewhat welcome. After all, two choices with transfers are better than one, and the democracy sector is right to welcome this abolition of First Past the Post. But the government should be bold and implement a superior system that fairly represents voters.

A fully preferential instant run-off system (Alternative Vote) is the answer when it comes to single-member elected positions. Preferential voting would ensure more voters are listened to, give mayors broader mandates and avoid the need for a multi-round system used in other counties to elect executive positions.

Our multi-party politics is crying out for a multi-party electoral system where seats match votes. Not the straightjacket of First Past the Post.

Instead of merely reversing the change made by the Conservatives, let’s go one step further and elect our mayors via a proper preferential system. Liberal Democrats will continue to lead the first for fair votes.

* Richard Wood is a member of the Liberal Democrats. He sat on the Electoral Reform Society Council (2022 - 2023) and has been on the Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform executive committee since 2021.