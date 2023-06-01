The Voice

Memorial for Lord Nigel Jones

By | Thu 1st June 2023 - 9:59 am

An invitation from Cheltenham Liberal Democrats:

Please join us in remembering the wonderful life of Cheltenham’s former Member of Parliament Nigel Jones.

A memorial service for Nigel will take place on Monday 10th July, 11.30am at Cheltenham Town Hall, Imperial Square, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA.

Nigel was the town’s MP from 1992 – 2005 before moving up to The House of Lords. He died late last year after a short illness.

We would love you to join us to celebrate Nigel’s personal and political life.

Everyone is welcome to attend and remember Nigel in their own way. It would also be helpful if you could let us know if you are coming, by emailing us at: [email protected]

 

 

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Wrigley
    Thank you William for highlighting the chapters on Grayling’s privatisation of the probations service and the bodged evacuation of Afghanistan in Dunt’s boo...
  • Peter Martin
    "Should we be exploiting the disconnect between Labour leadership and membership on PR" I'm not sure there is much of a disconnect. There is a wid...
  • Phillip Bennion
    Merlene is quite right that the Indo-Pacific policies went further than we expected and hoped. Much of the China policy was drafted by ourselves, and was by no ...
  • Roger Lake
    Geoff Reid, 31st May 10.29 Your're right :"Should we be exploiting the disconnect between Labour leadership and membership on PR ?" Surely we should...
  • Merlene Emerson
    Good question Alex. Perhaps not for much longer. See Bureau Statement following the urgency debate I wrote about: https://www.aldeparty.eu/alde_party_bureau_s...