 Why Westminster desperately needs reform

Target seat parliamentary candidates don’t have much time to read books. But they ought to find time at some point before the election to read How Westminster Works…and Why it Doesn’t, by Ian Dunt (Weidenfeld & Nicolson 2023), to warn them how dysfunctional they will find Britain’s Parliament and government have become,

Some Liberal Democrats will be familiar with Ian Dunt from his previous book, How to be a Liberal, which came out in 2020. His analysis of Westminster, based on extensive research and interviews with current and former parliamentarians, staff, civil servants and outside observers, is devastating. Parliamentary sovereignty, he argues, is a convenient myth that covers executive dominance – which has become more dominant in recent years, above all under Boris Johnson’s prime ministership.

Political reform is not an issue that excites most voters. Dunt attempts to explain how repeated failures in policy outcomes are affected by the constant changes in ministerial posts, the weakness of parliamentary scrutiny, the adversarial culture of the Commons and the increasing control by central party machines of the recruitment of candidates who are assisted into safe seats. He includes two case studies to illustrate how policy disasters emerge out of the concentration of power in too few, often poorly-qualified, hands: Chris Grayling’s privatisation of the probation service, pushed through against strong advice from experts, and the evacuation of British and local Afghan staff from Afghanistan, by a Foreign Office which had run down its relevant expertise and ministers who only paid intermittent attention to its urgency.

The seven years since Brexit have seen the quality of British government deteriorate further, as ministers have swept aside reasoned criticism, civil servants have been attacked as ‘deep state’ saboteurs of the people’s will, and Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson have broken many of the conventions of our unwritten constitution. Dunt notes that ministers have turned over at an increasing rate: reversing each other’s decisions, hurrying to impose their pet projects and prejudices before they are moved on or sacked. The Covid emergency has further encouraged ministers to bypass Parliament, using secondary legislation (Statutory Instruments, not amendable in Parliament) and skeleton bills (which empower ministers ‘to take whatever measures they consider appropriate…’ rather than spelling out the limits to their powers). Johnson even attempted to prevent Parliament from returning from its summer recess, with the right-wing press excoriating the Supreme Court when it ruled that he lacked the authority to do so.

Dunt sees only two elements in the Westminster system that work well: select committees in the Commons, less partisan and partly free from the control of party whips, and the House of Lords, which provides the detailed scrutiny of legislation that the Commons now neglects. He doesn’t note that in the last session, for the first time in decades, the Commons chamber sat for fewer hours per week than the Lords – the full-time House going home earlier than the officially part-time one.

I have a nightmare that Labour will win the next election and follow the same dysfunctional pattern of government, doing its best to limit parliamentary autonomy, attempting to micro-manage national and local government from the centre, and will then lose the following election to a more right-wing Conservative Party which will abuse existing powers to become effectively authoritarian. Dunt’s proposals for change offer a list that Liberal Democrats would wish to push onto a reluctant Labour government if we had enough influence: a smaller government pay-roll in the Commons, a business committee to free the Commons from government timetabling, a more confident and professional civil service, a revival of local government, an end to constant reshuffles. He would move the Prime Minister’s office out of Downing Street, and Parliament out of the crumbling Palace of Westminster, to change their entrenched cultures and transform their working practices. And he would change the voting system, to open up the process of political recruitment and to get away from the confrontation of a two-party system towards the constructive compromises of muti-party government.

Johnson and Truss have inflicted real damage on our thinly-safeguarded constitutional democracy. Public trust in Westminster politics has sunk lower. But the inertia of the current system, and the vested interests of those within it, remain strong. Our new MPs will have to be well-prepared, well-equipped with proposals for change, to make much progress towards the more open democratic system that Liberal Democrats long for.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.