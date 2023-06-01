Britain’s involvement in the slave trade

On 18 January LDCRE (Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality) hosted a very interesting and informative discussion with Dr Philip Woods about Britain’s role in the slave trade, the institutions involved in it, and issues such as reparations, education and commemoration. We had 47 people register for the talk. We had extensive technical and advertising help from London Lib Dems, for which we are grateful. We were delighted to see participants from a number of Lib Dem groups.

Here is a summary of some of the issues discussed, to inspire you to think about policy responses.

Titled “Britain’s Role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its Abolition: some current issues. A Discussion with Dr Philip Woods.” we learnt about the shocking scale and brutality suffered by millions of African people. Africa could have had double the population if it hadn’t been for slavery depopulating the continent, and this would have contributed to Africa’s economic growth. It disrupted established kingdoms in Africa, led to warfare on the continent, and diverted economic activity away from domestic uses such as growing crops for domestic consumption to coastal activity instead.

Slavery became a key part of globalisation and contributed to economic growth in Britain and elsewhere. The Royal African Company was a key vehicle for the slave trade in the 18th century and the Company became enormously wealthy as a result.

There has been involvement by all sections of the British establishment, including the monarchy, the government, the Church of England and the City of London. Other key institutions who have benefited from the slave trade include universities and the heritage sector such as the National Trust. It was a key part of the industrial revolution and a key part of the growth in investment within slave-trading countries. To end slavery in this country, the government paid £20m to 40,000 slave owners: this was an enormous sum, constituting 40% of the annual budget. The government borrowed in order to fund this compensation, and some of this was finally repaid in 2015.

There have long been calls for reparations to be paid and the Black Lives Matter movement has reignited this desire in society. This has been a more active topic of discussion in the USA over a longer period of time compared to the UK. It is a complex subject but some topics discussed included the role of affirmative action such as scholarships, and the removal of monuments and street names, as well as the need for reparations.

The way forward must include better education for us all, and one positive development in that regard is that the current A Level history syllabus from the OCR board has a unit on African Kingdoms. More needs to be done, however, both within schools and in wider society.

In my view, all major institutions must conduct an audit of their role: the Bank of England currently has an exhibition about its involvement in the slave trade as part of their ongoing work to understand and disclose how the Bank of England benefited from trading in slaves. In order for government policy to be developed in an informed way, I believe that government should require these audits rather than leaving them to be voluntary, and these audits should have to follow legislated requirements in order for them to be thorough and comparable. Companies have to follow laws about how their financial statements should be set out and what has to be disclosed about their environmental impacts, so why not have similar clear requirements about disclosures about their links with slavery? A clear timeline should be established for these audits so that government action can be taken in a timely fashion. We have seen how deep-rooted racism is in our police service, and yet the pace of action to eliminate it is woeful. This demonstrates the need for a tough line from government on the issue of slavery if we are serious about facing up to our past. There are useful examples from around the world in how nations respond to shameful periods in their history, such as South Africa and its apartheid regime as well as Germany and its Nazi past.

The dehumanising of people is something that very sadly is not in our past, as we continue to see it in our nation and around the world today. There are a range of government policy responses that arise from this and I would like to see us move forward with this project in our Party.

If you would like to get involved with our work, or to join LDCRE, please email us at [email protected].

The views expressed in this article are Humaira’s and do not necessarily represent the views of the LDCRE.

* Humaira Sanders is the Policy Officer for LDCRE (Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality). She served on the Working Policy Group on the 21st Century Economy and on the Working Policy Group for Immigration, Asylum and Identity. Humaira has been a member of the Ealing branch Executive for over 10 years, and is an Approved Westminster Candidate.