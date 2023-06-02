Some thoughts on the Alliance for Radical Democratic Change

In December of last year, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown published his report A New Britain. It endorsed constitutional changes including the replacement of the House of Lords with an elected senate and greater devolution for cities and regions across the UK, intended to resolve the ‘unreformed, over-centralised way of governing that leaves millions of people complaining they are neglected, ignored, and invisible’.

Last Thursday, he announced the launch of the Alliance for Radical Democratic Change, a campaign aiming for the adoption of A New Britain’s recommendations as policies in Labour next election manifesto and subsequent enactment by a future Labour government. Members of the ARDC include Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, with Scottish Labour leader Ansar Sarwar and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin appearing as speakers at the group’s launch event.

Whilst there is significant overlap in the constitutional reforms supported by our party as policy and recommended by the ARDC, there is one area where the ARDC have come up short: electoral reform. Like Labour’s National Executive Committee, the ARDC seems apprehensive to support the replacement of Britain’s outdated First Past The Post voting system with one of proportional representation, despite such a move being favoured by a majority of Britons and an overwhelming majority of Labour members. As a matter of fact, by not supporting electoral reform, the ARDC will likely have hobbled its own agenda.

One of the key reasons why millions of people currently feel alienated from Westminster, and by extension Whitehall, is because of FPTP. It horribly distorts voters’ intentions at both the local and national levels. Members of Parliament can be elected despite being opposed by most of their constituents and may not feel any need to engage with them if they represent a safe seat. And solitary parties that can exercise total control in government with only a plurality of the national vote; although its advocates state that ‘strong, stable government’ is a benefit of FPTP, it does not guarantee it, as recent years have proved. If the ARDC were serious about

Without supporting electoral reform for the House of Commons, the ARDC’s endorsement of an elected upper chamber will only throw Parliament off-balance. Although the Lords is criticised mainly for its gargantuan size (778 sitting members compared to the Common’s 650) and membership partly of political appointees and hereditary peers, its diverse membership, ability to review legislation free from popular pressure and limited delaying powers have been cited as saving graces.

In the ARDC’s vision of an elected ‘Senate of Nations and Regions’, how will these senators be elected? More likely than not, a PR system may be adopted if the Nations and Regions were to serve as multimember constituencies. If this were the case, not only may it pit two partisan elected chambers against each other, the theoretically weaker Senate could claim to have greater democratic legitimacy than the Commons elected under FPTP. Legislative gridlock more contentious than that usually experienced in the US Congress would likely result from this imbalance.

And, without supporting electoral reform for local communities, the ARDC’s plans for devolution are unlikely to empower them. In Scotland and Northern Ireland, local elections are held using Single Transferable Voting, meaning that councils closely represent the political opinion of their areas, with different parties in coalition or confidence-and-supply having to work together for the common good. In England and Wales, the opposite is the case. The use of distortive FPTP and exclusionary leader and cabinet executive arrangements has left millions disconnected from the political entities which have the most direct impact on their lives. In England, local democracy has suffered serious setbacks, namely the replacement of Supplementary Voting with FPTP for electing Police and Crime Commissioners and Metro Mayors via the 2022 Elections Act. If institutions and individuals are not truly representative of their constituents, granting them additional powers from Westminster will not make local communities feel as though they have more control over their own affairs.

If the ARDC really is offering democratic change, it should include electoral reform, at the very least to make all their other reforms worthwhile.

* Samuel James Jackson is a member of the Executive Committee of the Calderdale Liberal Democrats.