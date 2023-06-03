Observations of an expat: AI and international politics

Dependent on whom you listen to, AI is either going to save or destroy humanity.

In common with most leaps in human knowledge, the reality lies somewhere in the middle. Winners and losers are guaranteed.

Technology will race blindly ahead with society attempting to play catch-up and unable to do so because of its inability to know the unknown.

The one known is that the AI genii is well and truly out of the bottle and won’t/can’t be stuffed back in. The trick therefore is how to regulate it in order to maximise the upside and minimise the downside.

One of the most pressing AI-related needs is for an agreed international framework. The technology has the potential to impact military capabilities to such a degree that it could dwarf the significance of nuclear weapons. A nationalist-driven AI-race is bad. Unfortunately it has already started.

Britain’s post-Brexit economy is declining and the government sees AI as an opportunity to harness the country’s small but effective high-tech industry to reverse the trend. It has issued a White Paper which emphasises a Wild West approach to Artificial Intelligence in a bid to become an AI super power. It will avoid “heavy-handed legislation which could stifle innovation” and “take an adaptable approach to regulating AI.”

The UK’s aims are increase investment and development of Artificial Intelligence; minimise regulation; drive growth and prosperity; increase public trust in AI and “strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence.”

The 27 members of the EU are at the other end of the AI regulatory spectrum. Brussels is pushing through a raft of new laws to regulate the different uses of AI category by category. Almost every day a new rule is imposed to force AI creators to disclose underlying algorithms and produce an assessment of the social risks of each application. Some uses—such as the application of AI to biometrics – have already been banned.

The Chinese are the tortoise in the AI race, but determined to catch up, especially as regards military applications. The CCP, however, is worried about the effect that Artificial Intelligence will have on their overarching control of Chinese society. A recent policy document said that AI cannot be used to “call for the subversion of state power or the overthrow of the Chinese Communist Party.”

All Chinese companies are required to register AI products with China’s Cyberspace Agency and submit to a security assessment before they can be made public. They cannot include pornographic content, encourage violence, extremism, terrorism or discrimination.

The US tends to view AI through the fear-of-China-prism.” Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer has taken the lead in investigating the opportunities and pitfalls of Artificial Intelligence. Recently he gave a press conference in which he stressed that the “It is vital that the US must stay ahead of China and shape and leverage the rules of AI” in order to “protect American values.”

So far no significant state or federal regulations have emerged, but Senator Schumer has come up with “guardrails” which put America and its Silicon Valley on a path between the UK and EU. Schumer proposes that all AI products should identify the creator and its intended audience; disclose all data sources; explain the purpose of each product; provide a transparent story and propose firm ethical boundaries.

Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. And so is the race to exploit and control it.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.