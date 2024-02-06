Memorial Service for David Patterson

Following the sad passing of Wandsworth activist and former councillor David Patterson last April – reported here on Liberal Democrat Voice – readers might like to know that there will be a memorial service for him later this month. This will be held at the Quaker Meeting House, 59 Wandsworth High Street, London SW18 2PT on Monday 26 February at 7pm.

This meeting will follow the Quaker format of an introduction by an elder, with an invitation to anybody present to speak, to share their memories of David and any reflections. David was a Quaker, but this is not a specifically religious event. All are welcome.

Following this event, we will move on to the Brewers Inn nearby, a venue where we often met up with David, to share a drink in his memory.

* Matthew is a Lib Dem activist who blogs at thinkingliberal.co uk.