Is regional devolution the way forward?

Many states around the world, such as the USA and Germany, are federations made up of relatively individual regions that enjoy varying degrees of autonomy. Here in the UK, we have devolution. Powers given to elected representatives (separate from those in the House of Commons) in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and a handful of “combined unitary authorities” in England. Each have had different successes and failures and each have their own problems and strengths. So how do we learn from these to make them, and new ones, better in the future and what form should that take?
I, for one, would advocate for the idea of more regionalisation via regional devolution. We have seen in countries like Portugal, Italy and already the UK that this can work but I would like to see it work everywhere. Manchester and the West Midlands are great examples of how giving political power to the areas closest to the action result in benefits such as better local economy, as seen in the West Midlands with the region having an economy similar to some European countries such as Slovakia, and greater political satisfaction, shown by Andy Burnham’s (relative) popularity.
I believe passionately that the UK would benefit from this model being implemented across the country, giving local authorities the powers over items such as transport, health and social care, education and some levels of taxation. The local authorities in question, in my opinion, ought to be elected bodies (via direct proportional representation) in the regions defined in 1994. Giving these powers to these areas will allow for the decisions that affect local people to be taken locally because, as it stands in England at least, those decisions lie with the government who may not be aware of issues in your area.
The national side of this, however, may become financially expensive. In an ideal world, this version of regionalisation would ideally need a major airport in each region as well as the reversing of the Beeching report (1963), both of which would require investment. This would give local access to foreign cities as well as giving remote towns the chance to have their previously closed stations back and this, provided services were regular, would increase the use of railways over cars, make major cities in these regions bustle once again as they are used as hubs, allow local businesses to thrive off of that thus providing jobs and thus driving local economic growth and, in addition, a cleaner environment.
This is a mere snippet of what there is to say about the case for regional devolution in the UK and in England in particular. If we, as a political movement back this idea or one similar, I feel it may prove popular especially in the current, disaffected climate of our politics.
Local power for local people is the way forward.
* Jack Lee-Brown is a student and a member of the Liberal Democrats
The North East tried this approach. It lost.
Paradoxically, the region in which this could most easily be done is Greater London where the Mayor and Assembly already hold some of these powers. The Party may be reluctant to support this as a successful implementation would mean even more power concentrated in London as opposed to at Westminster where the vast majority of MPs represent constituencies outside London.
Indeed Ian,
And as you probably know in 2003 the North East was chosen by Labour for two reasons
1) It was considered to be the most likely area to vote in favour, with a strong regional identity, and
2) It would create a rock solid Labour authority.
The referendum was lost by 499,000 votes – 696k against, 197k for.
Quite simply even in the optimism of the Blair years, people thought there were too many politicians and voted against having more. In the present climate, it wouldn’t surprise me if such a proposal went down by over a million votes!
Thanks for the comments!
It should be recognised that we are in a different political world to 2003. We are already seeing a form of regionalisation being implemented in the form of the mayoral system. It is being widely accepted (apart from Bristol who’s mayor was frankly a shambles).
The argument for it today, I think, is that it gives real, region-changing power to areas that may feel politically isolated such as the North East(1). The current Westminster system does not work well for local issues. It is currently party first, representation second I feel. Unfortunately, I am far too young to remember if this was the case in 2003!
Cheers!
(1): https://www.northumbria.ac.uk/-/media/documents/pdfs/departments/social%20sciences%20and%20languages/research/from%20regionalism%20to%20localism.ashx
Perhaps I’m being simplistic but if you shift more power to regional elected politicians then it is appropriate to reduce the number of politicians in the body that you took those powers from. That might be a sellable argument in the North-East but it would not convince those who have little faith in the democratic process itself.
Another set of professional politicians – earning a salary & benefits the average voter can only dream about ..
As all too often these days – they’ll be university educated state middle management types who’ve never had to do a triple shift in their lives …No thanks
@Laurence Cox You are right that London would be the easiest place to have proper regional government. If you are right about the party’s reason for not backing it more strongly, they are wrong. Ministries that had no power in London would come up with far less Londoncentric policies.