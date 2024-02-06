Is regional devolution the way forward?

Many states around the world, such as the USA and Germany, are federations made up of relatively individual regions that enjoy varying degrees of autonomy. Here in the UK, we have devolution. Powers given to elected representatives (separate from those in the House of Commons) in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and a handful of “combined unitary authorities” in England. Each have had different successes and failures and each have their own problems and strengths. So how do we learn from these to make them, and new ones, better in the future and what form should that take?

I, for one, would advocate for the idea of more regionalisation via regional devolution. We have seen in countries like Portugal, Italy and already the UK that this can work but I would like to see it work everywhere. Manchester and the West Midlands are great examples of how giving political power to the areas closest to the action result in benefits such as better local economy, as seen in the West Midlands with the region having an economy similar to some European countries such as Slovakia, and greater political satisfaction, shown by Andy Burnham’s (relative) popularity.

I believe passionately that the UK would benefit from this model being implemented across the country, giving local authorities the powers over items such as transport, health and social care, education and some levels of taxation. The local authorities in question, in my opinion, ought to be elected bodies (via direct proportional representation) in the regions defined in 1994. Giving these powers to these areas will allow for the decisions that affect local people to be taken locally because, as it stands in England at least, those decisions lie with the government who may not be aware of issues in your area.

The national side of this, however, may become financially expensive. In an ideal world, this version of regionalisation would ideally need a major airport in each region as well as the reversing of the Beeching report (1963), both of which would require investment. This would give local access to foreign cities as well as giving remote towns the chance to have their previously closed stations back and this, provided services were regular, would increase the use of railways over cars, make major cities in these regions bustle once again as they are used as hubs, allow local businesses to thrive off of that thus providing jobs and thus driving local economic growth and, in addition, a cleaner environment.

This is a mere snippet of what there is to say about the case for regional devolution in the UK and in England in particular. If we, as a political movement back this idea or one similar, I feel it may prove popular especially in the current, disaffected climate of our politics.

Local power for local people is the way forward.

* Jack Lee-Brown is a student and a member of the Liberal Democrats