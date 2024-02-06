6 February 2024 – today’s press releases

Sunak interview: Most people worry when they are hit with a surprise £1,000 bill, the PM does not even register it

Sunak interview: Most people worry when they are hit with a surprise £1,000 bill, the PM does not even register it

Responding to the Prime Minister’s interview this morning, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said:

Rishi Sunak either does not care or does not get it. As the Prime Minister buries his head in the sand and pretends everything is fine, people across the country are suffering. Most people when they are hit with a surprise £1,000 bill worry about how they are going to make their next mortgage payments or put food on the table for their children. Instead, the Prime Minister does not even register the significance of that amount of money. Out of touch does not even begin to describe Sunak. The Prime Minister’s cold soundbites that everything is working simply do not survive contact with reality.

PopCon: Tory MPs at launch pocketed £85,000 in severance payments

The Conservative MPs at today’s Popular Conservatism launch pocketed almost £85,000 in taxpayer-funded pay-outs, analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The Liberal Democrats said, “This is not popular Conservatism, it’s economic vandalism.”

Liz Truss pocketed a £18,660 taxpayer payout despite previously criticising “handouts” to help with the cost of living, while Jacob Rees-Mogg claimed £16,800 despite attacking the size of the state. Other Conservative MPs who attended the event, including former Chief Whip Wendy Morton, former Home Secretary Priti Patel and ex-education minister Andrea Jenkyns, all took severance payments worth thousands of pounds. In total Conservative MPs at the event pocketed £84,955 in taxpayer-funded payouts.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

This is not popular Conservatism, it’s economic vandalism. Liz Truss and her fellow Conservative MPs crashed the economy, sent mortgages spiralling then pocketed thousands of pounds in taxpayer-funded handouts. Their hypocrisy knows no bounds. The public will never forgive this chaotic Conservative Party for the damage they’ve done to people’s livelihoods and our country. The sooner we kick this Conservative government out of office the better.

Dental plan “too little too late” for people desperately queuing in Bristol

Responding to the Government’s new Dental Plan, Lib Dem Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

The image of hundreds of desperate people queuing outside a new dentist in Bristol tells you everything you need to know about the state of dental practices in this country. This plan comes too little too late for those left waiting in pain for dental care or the children admitted to hospital for tooth decay. With over 12 million waiting for help, this pledge to help just 1 million is a drop in the ocean and shows the Government isn’t serious. The Conservatives have overseen years of dental decay and now it’s people across the country who have been left to pay the price.

“No child deserves to go hungry”- Welsh Lib Dems

Today in the Senedd, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Welsh Government to do more in the fight against food poverty.

According to data from the Trussell Trust last year, 41% of households supported by food banks had children. And a staggering 43% of all distributed food parcels went to families with three or more children.

Commenting, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said:

We are facing a worsening food poverty crisis, with households with children across the country disproportionately vulnerable to food insecurities. According to data from the Trussell Trust last year, 41% of households supported by food banks had children whilst 43% of all distributed food parcels went to families with three or more children. The impacts of food insecurity on children are severe. Research clearly links poor childhood nutrition to increased obesity later in life with statistics from Public Health Wales showing that children in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales are 76% likelier to be obese. Tackling this growing food insecurity crisis is critical, not only to protect our children’s health but also to prevent future pressure on the NHS. The Welsh Labour government’s current approach lacks the foresight needed to combat this crisis. We urgently need to develop a co-ordinated and evidence-based strategy to help us reduce food insecurity and improve childhood nutrition. No child deserves to go hungry and every child with an empty plate is a stain on our record, we must do more.

Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds urges for more support for rural GP’s

Today in the Senedd, Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has called for more support for rural general practitioners.

Jane Dodds MS has also called for a rural GP payment to ensure that primary care can meet local health needs.

Commenting, Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said:

Our rural communities have been hit hard over the past few years, with cuts to vital services severely impacting access to local health care and forcing many to travel long distances. In recent conversations with general practitioners across Powys, a common theme that has arisen is that current setup and funding models do not account for the extra services that rural surgeries must offer due to a lack of nearby alternatives. More must be done to tailor financial and structural support so rural GPs can keep operating sustainably. With nearly 100 surgeries in Wales closing over the past decade, we cannot risk further isolating our rural populations. We need an urgent review into the funding arrangements for rural GPs to ensure that they can continue to meet the needs of local people.

“Simply papering over the cracks in our services”- Welsh Lib Dems

Today in the Senedd, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have criticised the Welsh Government’s draft budget for failing to offer a long-term solution to the structural issues facing services across Wales.

The party have previously criticised the budget following its announcement last December for offering “the same old deal that leaves Wales standing still”.

Commenting, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: