The Voice

7 February 2024 – the overnight press release

By | Wed 7th February 2024 - 7:30 am

Government has neglected children’s mental health for too long

Responding to the Royal College of Psychiatrists’s report on children’s mental health, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

This devastating explosion of mental ill health among children should be a wake-up call for the government.

Conservative ministers have neglected children’s mental health during and after the pandemic, leaving mental health services and families in crisis.

We have seen a litany of broken promises from this government including the failure to deliver maximum waiting times for children, ending out of area placements or reforming the Mental Health Act.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding a proper plan to tackle this crisis including walk-in mental health hubs for children and young people in every community and a mental health expert in every school paid for by trebling the tax on social media giants.

