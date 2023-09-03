Caron Lindsay

Michael Steed 1940-2023

By | Sun 3rd September 2023 - 9:08 pm

Sad news dropped into my inbox this afternoon. Michael Steed, President of the Liberal Party from 1978-79, died this week.

From Young Liberal anti-apartheid activist who was once prevented by the South African authorities from delivering aid to Sharpeville to eminent psephologist who provided the stats for the British General Election Guides up until 2005 to radical social liberal who was ardently pro-European but not blind to dangers of concentrated power in the way the EU worked, he spent his whole life working for liberalism, and was elected as a councillor in Canterbury in 2008.

He was also one of those brave liberals who fought for gay rights well before it was fashionable to do so. He helped fight the early battles that won the freedoms we take for granted now.

Please feel free to share your memories of Michael in the comments.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

