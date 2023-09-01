We need three or four stand-out policies!

Four by-election wins in little over two years, an encouraging set of council results in May, the governing party suffering dreadful poll ratings – it’s a time of optimism for the Liberal Democrats! Or is it? Sorry to prick the bubble, but there’s an elephant in the room.

That elephant is our national opinion poll rating, which is resolutely refusing to rise above the 10-12% range. With the Conservatives doing so badly, a feeling that a once-in-roughly-15-years change in government is approaching, and the reality of the Brexit disaster becoming clearer by the day, we should be up to 20% if not higher. Why aren’t we?

There’s another elephant in the room. We want a hung parliament at the next election, and the number of ‘don’t knows’ in current polls and stay-at-home Tory voters in recent elections suggests this is still possible. It will take a fair bit of tactical voting. But to persuade people to vote tactically, and for the Lib Dems to play a part in some power arrangement that gets us a change in the voting system, we have to tell people what we stand for. At the moment, the leadership of the party is not doing that.

This is what motivated a group of committed, loyal but very concerned Lib Dems to meet in York during spring conference to throw around ideas aimed at encouraging the leadership to give the party a clearer identity going into the next election. There’s no shortage of approved policies, but they need trumpeting, in particular the need for us to be the party committing to rebuild relationships between Britain and the EU, before someone else on the political stage denounces Brexit first (don’t rule out Starmer or Sunak doing so if it serves them).

The follow-up to that informal gathering in York is a formal fringe meeting in Bournemouth on Saturday 23 September. Entitled ‘Shouldn’t we be doing better? – the need for bolder messaging’, the country’s leading psephologist and pollster John Curtice will explain how his polling shows that the Lib Dems should be scoring much higher. Curtice also believes we didn’t blow the 2019 election on our ‘revoke Brexit’ stance but by not standing for anything else, which reinforces the idea that we need three or four policies the public associate with us if they’re to lend us their votes.

Those involved in the process that has led to the Bournemouth fringe meeting have been careful not to undermine the current leadership. This is not a disagreement about party policy, but about presentation. The current thinking at HQ appears to be to say very little, so soft Labour or soft Tory voters are not put off from voting for us in our target seats. But Curtice’s polling suggests we have far more to gain from being bold and standing for something. As Paddy Ashdown said when he was rebuilding the party in the mid-1990s, “I’d sell my grandmother for a bit of definition.”

In order for the fringe meeting not to become an echo chamber, the speaker invited to respond to Curtice is Dick Newby, who is heading the group that will draw up the party’s manifesto for the 2024 general election. It keeps the whole process constructive.

There will still be some who see such a meeting a year out from a general election as disruptive, but a bit of context is needed here. Which party currently has happy members? Natural Tories are tearing their hair out at the shambles their party has become. Labour members have the satisfaction of good poll ratings, but the leadership is happy to ignore the membership (qv. members’ support for PR). The environment is a massive issue yet the Greens can’t seem to mobilise the immense concern among all sections of the public even when their principal issue is served up daily by the media. Within the Lib Dems there is no difference in philosophy – we are just highlighting the tactics needed to maximise our vote.

We have every reason to believe that the tenets of Liberalism are ideally suited to tackling today’s problems, from climate crisis through cross-border cooperation to the need to protect the individual from the malign effects of data-creep and artificial intelligence. But people won’t support us if they don’t know what Liberalism is, and what the Lib Dems stand for. It’s therefore no surprise that the host of ‘Shouldn’t we be doing better?’ is the New Liberal Manifesto, an attempt to reshape Liberalism for today’s world.

The task is simple: the party needs to state three of four key policies so voters can work out what they’d be voting for, and other parties can know our red lines if they want our support in a hung parliament. And yes, Europe will have to be one of them.

‘Shouldn’t we be doing better?’ takes place in Bayview 1 in the Bournemouth International Centre at 13.00 on Saturday 23 September. Entry free to anyone registered for conference.

* Chris Bowers is a two-term district councillor and four-time parliamentary candidate. He writes on cross-party cooperation and in 2021 was the lead author of the New Liberal Manifesto.