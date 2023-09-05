The United States is spiralling into either a Trump dictatorship or civil war

At the beginning of the year various BBC correspondents gave their predictions for the year ahead. Conspicuous by its absence was any prediction that Trump would get indicted this year and the monumental impact that would have on US and international politics. I for one wondered how they could miss something so obvious?

Now he has been indicted and the political tension is building. As I write there is speculation that because of the danger he represents to the community, Trump may be subject to pre-trail detention. In addition, there is also speculation that

Trump may be disqualified from standing as president by the 14th amendment of the constitution if he has engaged in “insurrection or rebellion against” the United States.

In theory the law should be applied equally to everyone and regardless of the political implications. So both of these things should happen in my opinion. Regardless of whether they do, the politics of all this are appalling.

Trump supporters claim that Trump is innocent of all the allegations made against him, and that Democrats are responsible for the coup in January 2020 when Biden became president by a rigged election. They claim that the Democrats in government are now arresting Trump and his supporters for “no reason” apart from political revenge.

It makes no difference to them that the evidence piling up against Trump in the forthcoming court cases comes from Republican sources – the very reason why the case against him is so compelling – and that many of the convictions handed out over the January 6th rioters are being made by Trump appointed judges.

Yet opinion polls show that Trump is almost certain to win the Republican nomination to stand for president and that he is neck and neck with Joe Biden.

Trump has openly said that “retribution” will be his priority when he is elected president next year. Trump supporters now expect that Trumps opponents, including from within his own party will be arrested and sent to jail for treason when he is elected next year. Some, like the influential radio host Stew Peters has called for Dr Fauci and Hunter Biden to be hanged. Government workers will be purged and replaced by Trump supporters, removing anyone from government that says no to Trump. Trump will be an all-powerful president where the law does not apply.

If Biden wins the election next year, Trump will claim once again it is stolen and his gun toting supporters will join the far-right militias in even greater numbers, dramatically increasing the threats for domestic terrorism.

We in Europe need to consider the implications of a Trump presidency. Trump will stop supporting Ukraine and allow Russia to settle the war on their terms and there is a strong possibility that the US will leave NATO. We need to start planning for a NATO without the US just in case, and I for one have no idea how that would work.

Traditionally conservatives have argued that they oppose socialism because that leads to communism and tyranny. Today we need to be aware of the dangers of conservatism, that it can also lead to populism and tyranny.

* Geoff Payne is the former events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats