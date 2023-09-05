Paul Walter

Helping Emma and team in Mid Beds

By | Tue 5th September 2023 - 11:02 am

Stephen (left) and François at Flitwick by-election HQ this morning

I’ve helped at the odd by-election (!) but normally I don’t see the candidate during brief visits to the HQ to pick up bundles of Focii.

At Mid Beds this week, I have had a double candidate “I Spy” score. As we were watching “Rookie” on Sunday evening, Emma Holland-Lindsay actually phoned me on our landline phone (which these days is a bit like the Carlsberg complaints phone).

As if that wasn’t enough, when I walked into the Flitwick HQ this morning, guess who was standing there to greet me? You’ve guessed it. EH-L herself again.

I’m spending two days in Mid Beds. Yesterday I was out delivering excellent newspapers in Cranfield. I was careful to put on sun cream, wear a hat, drink lots of water and have some good rests in between bundles. One can’t be too careful in this heat.

The team are in full swing in the Flitwick HQ.

Please help Emma as soon as you can.

There are plenty of jolly Maraphones you can get involved with from the comfort of your own laptop. You meet new LibDem friends and have each other to chat with during the calls.

Bedfordshire is a lovely place to visit with lots of gorgeous towns and villages, and sweeping, wonderful countryside. Just be careful of the heat this week.

Polling day is likely to be on either the 12th or 19th of October.

So, we have just six weeks.

All the details on how to volunteer are here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

