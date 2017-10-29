Miriam says she and Nick knew about Jared O’Mara’s comments but he refused to go negative

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez was on Peston this morning as one of the panel of 3 guests who are there throughout the programme.

The subject of Jared O’Mara’s appallingly racist, misogynist and homophobic comments came up and Miriam said something very interesting instead. She said that Labour must have known about his past because she and Nick did.

That, of course, begs the question that if we knew why on earth didn’t we use it during the campaign. She answered that one as well, saying that Nick refused to run a negative campaign.

She pointed out the hypocrisy of Labour allowing someone with such deeply regressive views to present themselves as a progressive candidate.

It is very typical of Nick to take the high road and not the low one. He is, sometimes to his detriment, an idealist at heart who has always behaved with integrity.

Would it have made a difference if he had used what he knew about O’Mara? Well, let’s look at the change in vote share since 2015. The Labour vote only went up by 2.6%. It was an advance by the Tories of 10.2%, Tories who had hitherto voted tactically for Nick. They unsqueezed themselves presumably to give Theresa May the strong hand she craved in the Brexit negotiations.

If they were Brexiteers anyway, would they have voted for the archest of arch Remoaners even if the alternative was shown to have he most regressive and unpleasant views? Possibly not. We’ll never know. Might some of the Labour voters who were still voting against us because of the coalition have been tempted back to us? Maybe. Would it have been enough for Nick to hang on? Maybe.

In the end, Nick lost with dignity. The whole country is poorer without him in the Commons, though.

I wonder if there are any times when he wished he wasn’t so principled.

