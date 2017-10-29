Caron Lindsay

Miriam says she and Nick knew about Jared O’Mara’s comments but he refused to go negative

By | Sun 29th October 2017 - 8:23 pm

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez was on Peston this morning as one of the panel of 3 guests who are there throughout the programme.

The subject of Jared O’Mara’s appallingly racist, misogynist and homophobic comments came up and Miriam said something very interesting instead. She said that Labour must have known about his past because she and Nick did.

That, of course, begs the question that if we knew why on earth didn’t we use it during the campaign. She answered that one as well, saying that Nick refused to run a negative campaign.

She pointed out the hypocrisy of Labour allowing someone with such deeply regressive views to present themselves as a progressive candidate.

It is very typical of Nick to take the high road and not the low one. He is, sometimes to his detriment, an idealist at heart who has always behaved with integrity.

Would it have made a difference if he had used what he knew about O’Mara? Well, let’s look at the change in vote share since 2015. The Labour vote only went up by 2.6%. It was an advance by the Tories of 10.2%, Tories who had hitherto voted tactically for Nick. They unsqueezed themselves presumably to give Theresa May the strong hand she craved in the Brexit negotiations. 

If they were Brexiteers anyway, would they have voted for the archest of arch Remoaners even if the alternative was shown to have he most regressive and unpleasant views? Possibly not. We’ll never know. Might some of the Labour voters who were still voting against us because of the coalition have been tempted back to us? Maybe. Would it have been enough for Nick to hang on? Maybe.

In the end, Nick lost with dignity. The whole country is poorer without him in the Commons, though.

I wonder if there are any times when he wished he wasn’t so principled.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJames Baillie 29th Oct - 8:38pm
    I prefer NIT to UBI as a system, but would vigorously dispute the claims made that either option would somehow cause a poverty trap -...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 29th Oct - 8:13pm
    The high proportion of private school pupils at Oxbridge is primarily due to the better perforance of private school pupils relative to state school pupils....
  • User AvatarSteve Way 29th Oct - 7:54pm
    @Jennie Agreed acknowledge is better than accept (and were there an edit function I’d change my comment). @David Evans I never professed to come from...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 29th Oct - 7:54pm
    @Peter Martin (or perhaps I should call you Rip Van Winkle, since you seem to have been asleep for the last decade as far as...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 29th Oct - 7:31pm
    It just seems to me so paternalistic and condescending, Zacmeister and as with food banks, so divisive. The rich in their castles and the poor...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Oct - 7:24pm
    Katharine, I agree with your diagnosis - the problem the party has is a) agreeing on the policies it believes would remedy the situation, and...