Mixed by-election results – two good GAINs but two losses

We’ll start with the bad news and disappointment of two losses to the Tories in Dorset.
Hugely popular District and County Councillor Ros Kayes stood down for work reasons. A former Mayor of Bridport, even her opponents admired her. Even with strong local candidates and campaign, we couldn’t hold off the Conservatives.
Bridport (Dorset) result:
CON: 39.6% (+2.5)
LDEM: 34.6% (-3.7)
LAB: 16.5% (+4.4)
GRN: 9.3% (-3.2)
Conservative GAIN from Liberal Democrat.
Bridport North (West Dorset) result:
CON: 36.0% (+5.0)
LDEM: 30.0% (-9.1)
LAB: 23.0% (+9.8)
GRN: 11.0% (-5.7)
Conservative GAIN from Liberal Democrat.
However there was some good news for the party in Sussex:
Marine (Arun) result:
LDEM: 32.7% (+32.7)
LAB: 26.7% (+7.3)
CON: 25.6% (-0.7)
IND: 14.9% (+14.9)
No Ind (-30.5) and UKIP (-23.8) as prev.
In a ward where we didn’t stand last time. Well done to Matt Stanley.
And if you think that was impressive, Benet Allen got 43.2% of the vote in Minehead in another spectacular gain, this time from Independent.
Minehead South (West Somerset) result:
LDEM: 43.2% (+43.2)
CON: 39.8% (+3.2)
LAB: 17.1% (-1.3)
No Ind (-28.1) and Grn (-16.9) as prev.
We had a solid increase in vote share in Hertfordshire, though.
Goffs Oak & Bury Green (Hertfordshire) result:
CON: 59.6% (-5.5) HOLD
LDEM: 20.7% (+14.8)
LAB: 16.8% (-0.8)
GRN: 3.0% (+3.0)
No UKIP (-11.4) as prev.
Thanks to Corinne Byron for making sure the Lib Dem bird was flying in Lincolnshire yesterday in a previously uncontested ward:
Eagle, Swinderby & Witham St Hughes (North Kesteven) result:
CON: 57.8% GAIN from IND.
LIND: 35.6%
LDEM: 6.6%
Previously uncontested.
@ TIM FARRON : GOOD LUCK TODAY, TIM, WITH YOUR TRANSPLANT DONATION BILL
from the first Libera lCouncillor to be elected to South Lakeland Council – and a transplant recipient whose life was saved by an organ donation. Proud of you, Tim !!
In the course of some work, I’ve found there was also due to be a by-election yesterday in Wigan but it was – very unusually – stopped by a High Court injunction on Wednesday even though postal voting had started. The dispute concerns whether or not a councillor had validly resigned to trigger the by-election.
We’ve also held onto Fishbourne Ward in Chichester district.