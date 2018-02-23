Caron Lindsay

Mixed by-election results – two good GAINs but two losses

By | Fri 23rd February 2018 - 7:56 am

We’ll start with the bad news and disappointment of two losses to the Tories in Dorset.

Hugely popular District and County Councillor Ros Kayes stood down for work reasons. A former Mayor of Bridport, even her opponents admired her. Even with strong local candidates and campaign, we couldn’t hold off the Conservatives.

However there was some good news for the party in Sussex:

In a ward where we didn’t stand last time. Well done to Matt Stanley.

And if you think that was impressive, Benet Allen got 43.2% of the vote in Minehead in another spectacular gain, this time from Independent.

We had a solid increase in vote share in Hertfordshire, though.

Thanks to Corinne Byron for making sure the Lib Dem bird was flying in Lincolnshire yesterday in a previously uncontested ward:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • David Raw 23rd Feb '18 - 9:35am

    @ TIM FARRON : GOOD LUCK TODAY, TIM, WITH YOUR TRANSPLANT DONATION BILL

    from the first Libera lCouncillor to be elected to South Lakeland Council – and a transplant recipient whose life was saved by an organ donation. Proud of you, Tim !!

  • Mark Smulian 23rd Feb '18 - 9:48am

    In the course of some work, I’ve found there was also due to be a by-election yesterday in Wigan but it was – very unusually – stopped by a High Court injunction on Wednesday even though postal voting had started. The dispute concerns whether or not a councillor had validly resigned to trigger the by-election.

  • Ian Patterson 23rd Feb '18 - 10:14am

    We’ve also held onto Fishbourne Ward in Chichester district.

