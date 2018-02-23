Mixed by-election results – two good GAINs but two losses

We’ll start with the bad news and disappointment of two losses to the Tories in Dorset.

Hugely popular District and County Councillor Ros Kayes stood down for work reasons. A former Mayor of Bridport, even her opponents admired her. Even with strong local candidates and campaign, we couldn’t hold off the Conservatives.

Bridport (Dorset) result: CON: 39.6% (+2.5)

LDEM: 34.6% (-3.7)

LAB: 16.5% (+4.4)

GRN: 9.3% (-3.2) Conservative GAIN from Liberal Democrat. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2018

Bridport North (West Dorset) result: CON: 36.0% (+5.0)

LDEM: 30.0% (-9.1)

LAB: 23.0% (+9.8)

GRN: 11.0% (-5.7) Conservative GAIN from Liberal Democrat. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 22, 2018

However there was some good news for the party in Sussex:

Marine (Arun) result: LDEM: 32.7% (+32.7)

LAB: 26.7% (+7.3)

CON: 25.6% (-0.7)

IND: 14.9% (+14.9) No Ind (-30.5) and UKIP (-23.8) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 23, 2018

In a ward where we didn’t stand last time. Well done to Matt Stanley.

And if you think that was impressive, Benet Allen got 43.2% of the vote in Minehead in another spectacular gain, this time from Independent.

Minehead South (West Somerset) result: LDEM: 43.2% (+43.2)

CON: 39.8% (+3.2)

LAB: 17.1% (-1.3) No Ind (-28.1) and Grn (-16.9) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 22, 2018

We had a solid increase in vote share in Hertfordshire, though.

Goffs Oak & Bury Green (Hertfordshire) result: CON: 59.6% (-5.5) HOLD

LDEM: 20.7% (+14.8)

LAB: 16.8% (-0.8)

GRN: 3.0% (+3.0) No UKIP (-11.4) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 22, 2018

Thanks to Corinne Byron for making sure the Lib Dem bird was flying in Lincolnshire yesterday in a previously uncontested ward:

Eagle, Swinderby & Witham St Hughes (North Kesteven) result: CON: 57.8% GAIN from IND.

LIND: 35.6%

LDEM: 6.6% Previously uncontested. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 22, 2018

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings