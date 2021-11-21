Momentum builds for Lib Dems in N Shropshire as Ed Davey visits again…

Caron Lindsay

So the Lib Dems are certainly dominating with tweets on North Srhopshire and also with campaigning on the ground.

The campaign is really taking off as party members from all over the country visit. If, like me, you can’t travel at the moment, see under the cut for details of how you can be part of this.

There won’t be many from further away than Alistair Carmichael who has been in Wem this weekend instead of at home in Orkney.

This has all the hallmarks of the Great Lib Dem By-Election campaigns. It’s hard work and lots of fun!

And Ed Davey is enjoying himself, he’s back for his third visit in two weeks:

He spoke to the local paper, telling them:

When I am talking to people on their doorsteps I would think about a third of them are telling me about problems they had faced themselves.

I have been told of eight to nine-hour waits for ambulances – that really shocked me.”

The Liberal Democrat leader raised the issue of the closure of North Shropshire ambulance stations in the House of Commons.

London Ambulance Service changed its mind about closing down stations. Here West Midlands Ambulance Service has already closed Oswestry and Market Drayton,” he said.

And here are some of the others who have flocked to the constituency this weekend:

 

 

But there might be all sorts of reasons that you can’t get there. Read on to find out how else you can help.

One of the ways to really feel like part of the campaign is to take part in one of the many Maraphones. There is one this afternoon, between 4pm and 6pm. I’ll be on hand to host and to answer any questions. You can find the joining details in the Facebook Virtual HQ. You will need a Connect account to take part, so contact your local party’s Connect officer if you don’t have one.

You can of course also donate to the campaign if you can. By-elections don’t come cheap so if you can afford to chip in, every little helps.

More details of how to get involved can be found here.

And our campaign got an unexpected moment of amusement from a geographically challenged Tory MP:

