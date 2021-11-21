Momentum builds for Lib Dems in N Shropshire as Ed Davey visits again…

So the Lib Dems are certainly dominating with tweets on North Srhopshire and also with campaigning on the ground.

The campaign is really taking off as party members from all over the country visit. If, like me, you can’t travel at the moment, see under the cut for details of how you can be part of this.

There won’t be many from further away than Alistair Carmichael who has been in Wem this weekend instead of at home in Orkney.

This has all the hallmarks of the Great Lib Dem By-Election campaigns. It’s hard work and lots of fun!

And Ed Davey is enjoying himself, he’s back for his third visit in two weeks:

The growing campaign in #NorthShropshire to elect local @LibDems Helen Morgan is joined, for his 3rd visit today, by @EdwardJDavey

Volunteers are pouring into the seat as local people have identified that Helen Morgan is the clear challenger to the Tory candidate from Birmingham pic.twitter.com/bi3H3KJoPc — Matthew Green (@MatthewGreen02) November 20, 2021

He spoke to the local paper, telling them:

When I am talking to people on their doorsteps I would think about a third of them are telling me about problems they had faced themselves. I have been told of eight to nine-hour waits for ambulances – that really shocked me.” The Liberal Democrat leader raised the issue of the closure of North Shropshire ambulance stations in the House of Commons. London Ambulance Service changed its mind about closing down stations. Here West Midlands Ambulance Service has already closed Oswestry and Market Drayton,” he said.

And here are some of the others who have flocked to the constituency this weekend:

A massive thank you to everyone who came to our North Shropshire action day with @Welsh_YL in Whitchurch today! Everyone put in an amazing effort and we hope you all enjoyed!! pic.twitter.com/lGK9ze77WQ — West Midlands Young Liberals (@YLWestMids) November 20, 2021

Great to be out in North Shropshire today campaigning for local Lib Dem candidate @helenhalcrow Lots of positive responses on the doorstep. pic.twitter.com/UcScvefPyN — Jenny Wilkinson 🔶 (@JennyWLibDem) November 20, 2021

Great day campaigning in North Shropshire for our excellent @libdems candidate Helen Morgan. Spoke to numerous ex Conservative supporters who are fed up with failing Boris Johnson Tory govt & switching to back #libdems @helenhalcrow as best way to beat Tories in Nth Shropshire — Michael Mullaney 🔶 (@miketmullaney) November 20, 2021

An EXCELLENT response on the door in North Shropshire for @helenhalcrow! Chesham & Amersham and the many local by-election wins we've had over the past few months has taught us that no seat is unwinnable for Liberal Democrats. We can win here. The Conservative vote is so soft. pic.twitter.com/4jksMspTkY — ALDC (@ALDC) November 21, 2021

But there might be all sorts of reasons that you can’t get there. Read on to find out how else you can help.

One of the ways to really feel like part of the campaign is to take part in one of the many Maraphones. There is one this afternoon, between 4pm and 6pm. I’ll be on hand to host and to answer any questions. You can find the joining details in the Facebook Virtual HQ. You will need a Connect account to take part, so contact your local party’s Connect officer if you don’t have one.

You can of course also donate to the campaign if you can. By-elections don’t come cheap so if you can afford to chip in, every little helps.

More details of how to get involved can be found here.

And our campaign got an unexpected moment of amusement from a geographically challenged Tory MP:

Very positive day campaigning in Wem for the North Staffs by-election. 🗳

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst would be an excellent MP, and already has a proven track record of public service.#Conservatives pic.twitter.com/t7kGla0aDa — Eddie Hughes MP (@EddieHughes4WN) November 20, 2021

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings