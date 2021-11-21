Liberalism and Freedom of Speech in universities

As the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill moves slowly through Parliament, Liberal Democrats are having to grapple with contested assumptions about freedom of speech and its limits. This is a culture war bill. The polarization of American politics is seeping into Britain. Britain has become a far more liberal society over the past 50 years. We must resist attempts to push the clock back.

The Bill starts from the assertion that universities are incapable of defending free speech. It asserts that a new ‘free speech champion’ and a new right to sue universities are required to restore this freedom for those (staff, students, or visitors) who claim to have been denied the right to speak. It follows Policy Exchange papers, and articles in right-wing papers, that assert that university staff are now overwhelmingly left-wing, that they indoctrinate their students, and that academic culture has a chilling effect on staff who hold divergent views.

The Bill is highly derivative of American Republican tactics and assumptions. It’s stoked by media, including the Telegraph, Mail and Spectator, publishing increasingly sharp criticism of universities and their courses, while covering every detail of a small number of confrontations on campuses. Increasingly anti-intellectual elements in Tory thinking media assert that universities should now be cut back, that training is more important than education, and that the subversive quality of academic teaching is to blame for so few young people voting Conservative.

Freedom of speech, and the toleration of open debate and diversity of opinion, are at the core of Liberalism – from John Locke’s ‘Letter concerning Toleration’ through John Stuart Mill’s ‘On Liberty’ to current campaigns for open government and reform of the libel laws. Liberalism celebrates reasoned debate, respect for evidence, willingness to respect the views of others. All of these are now threatened, not only by authoritarian governments but also by the polarization of public debate in the USA and elsewhere, by trolling on social media, and by powerful and partisan media corporations. There’s rising intolerance on the left as well. Cancel culture is not an invention of the right. It’s a student surge on American campuses to suppress divergent opinions that has spread over here. In resisting the illiberal right, we need also to avoid becoming too close to the illiberal left.

Liberal Democrats in Parliament will vigorously resist the government’s attempt to impose new regulations and penalties on universities. We recognise that No.10 wants to portray academics (and students) as an arrogant and unpatriotic intellectual elite to distract voters from corruption and economic blunders. But what do we regard as the limits to free speech? How tolerant are we prepared to be of arguments we find offensive? Liberals should hold as much space as possible for dissent from conventional wisdom, so long as it does not deny reasoned debate and deteriorate into invocation of hate and violence. An open society is not compatible with claims to a right not to be offended. But Liberals differ sharply from Tories and Republicans in caring about the voices of the vulnerable as well as the powerful. We have been nonconformists for 400 years.

There are three issues being used to support the argument that free speech is under threat:

History, including statues and memorials, and the ‘decolonization of the curriculum’

Israel-Palestine.

Sex and gender.

Attitudes to Brexit are not far below the surface, with a small number of academics claiming that they are discriminated against in appointments and promotions on account of their Brexit-patriotic views.

Right-wing politicians often attempt to close down debate on Britain’s history by branding alternative views unpatriotic or Marxist.

Defenders of Israeli government policies on settlement in the West Bank and East Jerusalem sometimes shut off reasoned criticism by labelling it anti-Semitic.

The sadly embittered conflict between trans activists and gender-critical feminists is driven by fears on both sides: fears that gender-critical arguments disguise full-blown attacks on trans rights, fears among an older generation of feminists that the ‘safe spaces’ they have won are being eroded. Both sides fear that the other is being exploited by malign forces.

Liberals will instinctively support diversity and the rights of minorities against those who would push back their rights. But we should also have some sympathy and understanding for those who find acceptance of new elements of diversity difficult. We should work to persuade and help them understand the issues.

The much-publicised incidents at Sussex and a handful of other universities, however, do not provide evidence that the majority of UK universities are dominated by left-wing students and activists.

Calls within our party to expel those who do not agree with every element of party policy contradict the principles of liberalism. I don’t think I have ever agreed with every aspect of our policies – and I’ve drafted two election manifestos.

The polarization of American politics between well-funded right-wing populism and an intolerant radical left is seeping into Britain. Right-wing media and think tanks, with close links to their US counterparts, want to provoke a culture war. There are those on the hard left who welcome such a war – and there are those who have swung from one extreme to another.

We should be wary of both sides in this intellectual – and anti-intellectual – conflict. We stand for an open, tolerant, liberal society.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.