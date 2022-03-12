NewsHound

Moran: Stronger ties with Europe needed to counter Putin

By | Sat 12th March 2022 - 12:52 pm

Today, Conference agreed a roadmap to improve the UK’s trading relationship with Europe, benefitting British families and businesses, helping counter the threat posed by Putin’s Russia.

The approved motion calls for closer ties in education by through the Turing scheme and Erasmus Plus. The UK should seek cooperation agreements with EU agencies and work to reach a UK-EU agreement on asylum seekers. It should deep trade with Europe, including by negotiating greater access for UK food and animal products to the Single Market. Eventually, the UK should place its relationship with the EU on a more formal footing by seeking to join the Single Market.

Layla Moran said:

At this dark moment, our security depends on urgently forging a relationship that works with our closest neighbours. Countering the grave threat posed by Putin means we must stand tall with our European allies instead of needlessly antagonising them.

The Liberal Democrats have today called on the UK government to urgently forge stronger diplomatic relations with our European neighbours, to help counter the threat posed by Putin’s Russia.

The call comes as part of a new motion on Europe, passed by the Liberal Democrats at their Spring Conference, which sets out a plan for building trade and cooperation with our European partners.

The motion sets out a comprehensive roadmap to improve the UK’s trading relationship with Europe, benefitting British families and businesses. It acknowledges that ties between the UK and Europe have been deeply damaged and will have to be built back gradually over time.

The four-stage plan is as follows:

  • Taking immediate action to improve links with our European neighbours, including building closer ties in education by reforming the government’s Turing scheme.
  • Further steps to build confidence and establish stronger relationships with Europe, including seeking cooperation agreements with EU agencies, returning to Erasmus Plus and seeking to reach a UK-EU agreement on asylum seekers.
  • Deepening trade with Europe, including by negotiating greater access for our world-leading UK food and animal products to the Single Market, securing deals on sector-specific work visas and establishing mutual recognition of professional qualifications.
  • Once these steps are complete and the ties and trust between the UK and Europe have improved over time, aim to place the UK–Europe relationship on a more formal and stable footing by seeking to join the Single Market.

Layla Moran Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Europe, MP said:

At this dark moment, our security depends on urgently forging a relationship that works with our closest neighbours. Countering the grave threat posed by Putin means we must stand tall with our European allies instead of needlessly antagonising them, while working closely together on issues like energy security, trade and helping Ukrainian refugees.

We cannot afford to be disunited in the face of Russian aggression. For too long, our ties with Europe have been defined by petty squabbling and the government’s overly ideological approach. British people and small businesses who are tangled in red tape are paying the price and they deserve better.

The reality is that we need a way forward which works for Britain – one where we stand with our allies, reduce costs for businesses and make people better off as a result.

Our comprehensive roadmap will start a new trading relationship with Europe – with British businesses and families benefiting as a result.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Barry Lofty 12th Mar '22 - 1:10pm

    Well said Layla, I just hope the country is listening before it gets any worse.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Otten
    I'm not entirely convinced this Council will have enough to do to justify its existence. We seem to have replaced a board which wasn't making the decisions with...
  • Barry Lofty
    Well said Layla, I just hope the country is listening before it gets any worse....
  • David Garlick
    If we are set on avoiding world war three then we have to find different ways to be strong and face Putin down. Being strong means cutting off all trade with Ru...
  • Alison C
    I can see both sides of this argument, making it difficult to know how to vote, but I don't think we should knock our leader for the election result. He has sin...
  • David Garlick
    @David Raw That time was after the Finacial crisis when all eyes were on 'saving' the selfish bankers without whom it was suggested that the 'world would come ...