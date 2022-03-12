ALDC’s by-election report 10 March 2022 – two Lib Dem victories

The Lib Dems are celebrating two resounding victories in Hertfordshire this week.

On Hertfordshire County Council we held the seat of Hitchin South with a majority of over 1700 votes and a 72% share of the vote. Our vote increased by a massive 34%. Well done to Councillor Keith Hoskins and the local Lib Dem team on a brilliant result:

Hertfordshire County Council, Hitchin South ward

Liberal Democrat (Keith Hoskins): 2401 [71.7%, +34%]

Conservative: 690 [20.6%, -16.3%]

Green: 223 [6.7%, -2.2%]

Christian People’s Alliance: 35 [1%]

The Lib Dems held a further seat in Hitchin – this time Hitchin Highbury on North Hertfordshire District Council – with a fantastic 67% of the vote, a majority of just under 800 and an 18.5% increase in their share of the vote.

Congratulations to Councillor Raj Bhakar and the team for a brilliant result.

Well done to everyone in Hitchin on a fantastic night.

North Hertfordshire District Council, Hitchin Highbury

Liberal Democrats (Raj Bhakar): 1238 [67%, +18.5%]

Conservatives: 450 [24.3%, -3.7%]

Green: 134 [7.2%, -1%]

Christian People’s Alliance: 27 [1.5%, +0.3%]

There were two further by-elections on Thursday night. Neither were contested by the Lib Dems.

The Green Party gained the seat of Ryhall and Casterton on Rutland City Council. Full result can be found here.

Finally on Herefordshire County Council the True Independent Group gained the seat from Bromyard West from the Independent from Herefordshire group. Full result here.

You can catch up on all past by-election results on ALDC’s website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.