Charles Quinn

ALDC’s by-election report 10 March 2022 – two Lib Dem victories

By | Sat 12th March 2022 - 11:30 am

The Lib Dems are celebrating two resounding victories in Hertfordshire this week. 

On Hertfordshire County Council we held the seat of Hitchin South with a majority of over 1700 votes and a 72% share of the vote. Our vote increased by a massive 34%. Well done to Councillor Keith Hoskins and the local Lib Dem team on a brilliant result:

Hertfordshire County Council, Hitchin South ward
Liberal Democrat (Keith Hoskins): 2401 [71.7%, +34%]
Conservative: 690 [20.6%, -16.3%]
Green: 223 [6.7%, -2.2%]
Christian People’s Alliance: 35 [1%]

The Lib Dems held a further seat in Hitchin – this time Hitchin Highbury on North Hertfordshire District Council – with a fantastic 67% of the vote, a majority of just under 800 and an 18.5% increase in their share of the vote. 

Congratulations to Councillor Raj Bhakar and the team for a brilliant result. 

Well done to everyone in Hitchin on a fantastic night. 

North Hertfordshire District Council, Hitchin Highbury
Liberal Democrats (Raj Bhakar): 1238 [67%, +18.5%]
Conservatives: 450 [24.3%, -3.7%]
Green: 134 [7.2%, -1%]
Christian People’s Alliance: 27 [1.5%, +0.3%]

There were two further by-elections on Thursday night. Neither were contested by the Lib Dems. 

The Green Party gained the seat of Ryhall and Casterton on Rutland City Council. Full result can be found here

Finally on Herefordshire County Council the True Independent Group gained the seat from Bromyard West from the Independent from Herefordshire group. Full result here

You can catch up on all past by-election results on ALDC’s website here.

 

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Otten
    I'm not entirely convinced this Council will have enough to do to justify its existence. We seem to have replaced a board which wasn't making the decisions with...
  • Barry Lofty
    Well said Layla, I just hope the country is listening before it gets any worse....
  • David Garlick
    If we are set on avoiding world war three then we have to find different ways to be strong and face Putin down. Being strong means cutting off all trade with Ru...
  • Alison C
    I can see both sides of this argument, making it difficult to know how to vote, but I don't think we should knock our leader for the election result. He has sin...
  • David Garlick
    @David Raw That time was after the Finacial crisis when all eyes were on 'saving' the selfish bankers without whom it was suggested that the 'world would come ...