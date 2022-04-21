Morgan letter to Blue Wall MPs on Partygate vote

Ahead of the vote today on whether to refer the Prime Minister for investigation by the Committee of Privileges following his repeated lies on Partygate, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has written to 50 Blue Wall Tory MPs. These MPs have slim majorities and are vulnerable to a public backlash over their support for Boris Johnson.

The vote this afternoon will be on a motion that refers Boris Johnson to the Committee of Privileges for misleading the house over partygate. The motion tabled by Labour is also signed by the leaders of the SNP, Plaid Cymru. Lib Dem, Green, Social Democratic and Labour parties, and the deputy leader of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland. The motion says the committee “shall not begin substantive consideration of the matter until the inquiries currently being conducted by the Metropolitan Police have been concluded.” However, a Tory amendment tabled by Paymaster General Michael Ellis and Leader of the House Mark Spencer defers any decision on whether to refer Johnson to the Committee of Privileges until the police inquiry has concluded.

In the letter, Helen Morgan said:

This week marks five months since I won the North Shropshire by-election in the wake of a Conservative party drowning in sleaze and scandal. It is sad to see your party has learnt nothing since then. The power is in your hands. You have the numbers to stop this stitch-up. So what will it be: sleaze and scandal? Or decency and integrity? The writing is on the wall for the Conservative party – your constituents will not be taken for granted. The public expects MPs to carry out their patriotic duty tomorrow. British democracy is being dragged through the mud. You cannot prop up this sham of a Prime Minister any longer. Our country desperately needs leadership right now, instead we have a law-breaking and lying Prime Minister. Now is the time to act.

It looks like the Conservatives have learnt nothing from the political earthquake in North Shropshire in December. The public won't stomach another stitch up. Conservative MPs mustn't let Boris Johnson of the hook for his lies. pic.twitter.com/MfpKlByUQo — Helen Morgan MP (@helenhalcrow) April 20, 2022

'This is all about holding the PM to account.' Amid reports that the govt will try and delay the vote over whether a Commons Committee should investigate whether the PM misled parliament, leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey explains why there needs to be an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/dIpRxfpJJH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 21, 2022

Helen Morgan spoke yesterday to BBC Radio Shropshire. She said the real issue is that Boris Johnson has lied to the Commons and she does not buy the argument that he didn’t know he was breaking the law.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.