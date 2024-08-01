MPs and other jobs

I have a proposal for dealing with MPs who have other interests. It’s a solution I have proposed a number of times in different places, and in every case it has been very difficult to get reactions from others. This puzzles me. If there is something fatally wrong with my proposal, would somebody here please tell me, so I need not bother myself with it any more. If it is not fatally flawed, then I think it deserves a hearing.
I believe my suggestion is more liberal than the current free for all, and also more liberal than banning second jobs. My suggestion is not to ban MPs from having other jobs or other interests, but simply to ban them from voting on anything in which they have a financial interest (and maybe other kinds of interests as well). This is in line with practice in local authorities where representatives routinely recuse themselves from issues where they have declared an interest.
This might cause notable changes in the selection process. How eager would local parties be to appoint someone who had a directorship of a medical company and hence could not vote on any health issue? It might give rise to different, and more ethical, internal conversations among candidates. They would have to calculate their net worth as a candidate with and without their interests, and might thereby arrive at a more realistic assessment of what they can offer to the political process. It won’t in many cases; of course; people will continue to calculate purely in terms of political advantage, but it might change some conversations. Imagine all those Tory landlords who would not be able to vote on anything to do with housing.
There is much devil in the detail. Who decides what counts as a disqualification on a particular issue. Answer: the Parliamentary authorities, beefed up and properly funded. And the details are no more confounding than the details are now about what counts as declarable. And they should be, in my view, interpreted broadly – the emphasis should be that having an interest must disqualify unless the holder can show good reason why it does not. Using devices like blind trusts should not invalidate the disqualification. The principle should be that any member should regard their position in the commons as primary, not to be compromised by other interests. If they choose to have, or to keep, other interests, then they should accept the constraints those interests impose on their ability to be lawmakers. It may inspire in some a more thoughtful approach to the progression of their political career.
A digression
I want to comment, and here is a good place to do it, on the argument commonly put against preventing MPs from having other jobs, which is: what about those MPs who have specialists qualifications that they need or wish to keep up, and which require a certain amount of hours practice each year? In my view this argument has no force at all. Let us say that an MP may choose to keep up their licence as a surgeon. They need to practise a certain number of hours per year. But there is no requirement for them to be paid for those hours. Although some MPs claim poverty, they have a luxurious income by the standards of most of us. And if for some reason, that can’t be done, then when they leave office, they get a pay off most of us can only dream of – enough to keep them in the style to which they should not be accustomed while they requalify themselves.
* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk. He curates Liberal Quotes on Facebook
I agree with most of what you say. As far as your last point about surgeons is concerned I think a better option is to allow them to be paid for those hours provided they are working in the NHS. Same should apply to other professionals (teachers perhaps) provided that they are working for public bodies, charities, or not-for-profit organisations. I agree that those who have outside jobs should be required to declare an interest and not vote on related matters like councillors have to.
I would go further than you in one respect – any MP who has outside earnings (or sponsorship) should have their MP salary reduced by 50p for every £1 of outside earnings, with perhaps some limited exceptions.
As usual those MP’s that struggle on 80k + a year with benefits & allowances the average person can only dream about – should give a thought to many pensioners this year who have been told that 10k is too much to get the winter fuel allowance….Thats what you get when you have professional politicians who’ve never done a triple shift on the mw ….How many salaries do they need ? …..Why isn’t their time occupied with constituency work – that should be their sole purpose when they are in receipt of taxpayers money …
I don’t think you should dismiss the argument about keeping up professional qualifications so lightly. I doubt whether it is possible for anyone to actually volunteer to do heart surgery. Given the uncertainty of any election it is only prudent for an MP to keep their qualifications up to date, and it would be easy enough to include that as an exception.
However the main argument about declaring financial interests is a no-brainer. In practice councillors have two options – declaring a non-pecuniary interest, which is simply providing information about possible bias, and declaring a pecuniary interest which means they cannot take part in a debate or vote. These interests are declared in advance and held on the register of interests which is in the public domain.
However I’m not sure that this would have any impact on selection processes, or indeed on elections.
I’m afraid I disagree with your suggestion about banning MPs from voting on Bills that could affect second jobs. I recall that an SNP MP continued to perform breast cancer operations for the NHS while being paid as an MP. I don’t think that was a bad thing. Ultimately, it is up to the voters to decide whether they wish to re-elect heir MPs so they can take into account any second jobs they may have as part of their decision making.
Most MPs don’t have second jobs, they have second roles. Being an MP is a mixture of a role and a vocation, because it’s left to each MP to decide how they discharge their duties. Many with a business background are used to juggling multiple directorships, both executive and non-executive. If some of them employ more case workers out of their own pocket so they have time to generate wealth, it’s not clear they are performing worse in their MP role than someone who takes the secular priest burden of doing everything themselves.
So yes, the main problem is conflict of interest. If UK PLC were run like a PLC with the Commons as the Board, MPs, like directors, would automatically have to recuse themselves from any vote in which they had a conflict of interest. Also the government would have to be returned by more than 50% of voters (as shareholders), and fundamental changes like brexit would require 75% agreement…