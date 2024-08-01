MPs and other jobs

I have a proposal for dealing with MPs who have other interests. It’s a solution I have proposed a number of times in different places, and in every case it has been very difficult to get reactions from others. This puzzles me. If there is something fatally wrong with my proposal, would somebody here please tell me, so I need not bother myself with it any more. If it is not fatally flawed, then I think it deserves a hearing.

I believe my suggestion is more liberal than the current free for all, and also more liberal than banning second jobs. My suggestion is not to ban MPs from having other jobs or other interests, but simply to ban them from voting on anything in which they have a financial interest (and maybe other kinds of interests as well). This is in line with practice in local authorities where representatives routinely recuse themselves from issues where they have declared an interest.

This might cause notable changes in the selection process. How eager would local parties be to appoint someone who had a directorship of a medical company and hence could not vote on any health issue? It might give rise to different, and more ethical, internal conversations among candidates. They would have to calculate their net worth as a candidate with and without their interests, and might thereby arrive at a more realistic assessment of what they can offer to the political process. It won’t in many cases; of course; people will continue to calculate purely in terms of political advantage, but it might change some conversations. Imagine all those Tory landlords who would not be able to vote on anything to do with housing.

There is much devil in the detail. Who decides what counts as a disqualification on a particular issue. Answer: the Parliamentary authorities, beefed up and properly funded. And the details are no more confounding than the details are now about what counts as declarable. And they should be, in my view, interpreted broadly – the emphasis should be that having an interest must disqualify unless the holder can show good reason why it does not. Using devices like blind trusts should not invalidate the disqualification. The principle should be that any member should regard their position in the commons as primary, not to be compromised by other interests. If they choose to have, or to keep, other interests, then they should accept the constraints those interests impose on their ability to be lawmakers. It may inspire in some a more thoughtful approach to the progression of their political career.

A digression

I want to comment, and here is a good place to do it, on the argument commonly put against preventing MPs from having other jobs, which is: what about those MPs who have specialists qualifications that they need or wish to keep up, and which require a certain amount of hours practice each year? In my view this argument has no force at all. Let us say that an MP may choose to keep up their licence as a surgeon. They need to practise a certain number of hours per year. But there is no requirement for them to be paid for those hours. Although some MPs claim poverty, they have a luxurious income by the standards of most of us. And if for some reason, that can’t be done, then when they leave office, they get a pay off most of us can only dream of – enough to keep them in the style to which they should not be accustomed while they requalify themselves.

* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk. He curates Liberal Quotes on Facebook