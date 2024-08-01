Standing against hatred: A call for unity in the face of tragedy

The horrific deaths of the three young girls at a dance class have sent shockwaves through our country. This senseless attack, which rightfully should be condemned, has left families and the wider Southport community in mourning. My heart aches for those affected by this tragedy.

In the wake of this incident, we have seen a troubling rise in Islamophobia. This is an issue I have spoken about extensively. It began with the Leeds Riots, where many, including right-wing figures like Nigel Farage, incorrectly assumed the unrest was linked to the South Asian community. In reality, the Muslim community in Leeds was actively working to calm the situation. However, individuals like Tommy Robinson and Lawrence Fox have fanned the flames of sectarianism and populism, perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

The far-right narrative that blames immigrants and Muslims for societal issues is damaging and untrue. They portray my community as terrorists, rapists, and benefit scroungers. This scapegoating has reached a point where many third and fourth-generation Muslims, like myself, feel fed up. We are British—we embrace the quirks of British life, from its famously unpredictable weather to enjoying a vegan sausage roll and chips with gravy. We are proud of our nation, and our grandparents fought against fascism for this country. My great-grandfather served in Burma, and our families have contributed blood, sweat, and tears to be part of this society.

Our contributions are undeniable. My grandfather started working in a mill in Bolton in the 1960s, and now his descendants have become barristers, nurses, investment bankers, care assistants, and bus drivers. They play integral roles in the fabric of Britain. I am the first in my family to stand as an MP and the first to chair my local party. We break glass ceilings every day.

To the far-right, I have a clear message: you will not win. This Britain is for the tolerant and welcoming. We have friends from diverse backgrounds—atheists, theists, LGBTQ+ individuals, and those who think Wigan have a better football team than Bolton (obviously incorrect) . We focus on what unites us rather than what divides us. We care about the Lionesses and whether it’s called a bread roll, barm, or cob. We debate whether to put cream or jam first on a scone. These are the things that make us British.

I will not be silenced by a minority of racist hooligans who seek to sow seeds of hatred. As a Liberal Democrat, I will continue to fight for our values of tolerance and inclusion. I urge others to do the same. We must raise our voices against xenophobia in our communities. Movements like the EDL are as dangerous as any terrorist organization—they radicalize and spread hatred, and they should be treated as such.

Let us stand together, united in our diversity, and work towards a Britain that is inclusive and welcoming for all.

* Mo Waqas is Chair of the Lib Dem’s Stockton branch and was the PPC for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East.