Musings on the Cinderella part of “tax and spend”

Unlike a lot of you, I was in the conference hall on Saturday morning for the debate on business tax. It was nice to see this issue being debated, but it is a reflection of political debate in general that the Hall was pretty quiet and that speakers cards were few in number. It seems that, for Liberal Democrats, as for politicians of other stripes, spending money is much more politically sexy than raising it.

The motion itself was relatively anodyne. Could anybody seriously contest the proposal that corporate taxation would benefit from simplification? Of course not. Would greater transparency of the tax affairs of multinationals and a crackdown on tax evasion and tax havens lead to greater fairness in the system? The detail will be more challenging.

Of course, we spend a lot of time talking about things that impact on our tax system. Reliefs for this positive behaviour or that, calls for a penny on income tax for that. All thoroughly worthy, all perfectly reasonable in themselves.

And yet, our tax system is creaking. With businesses and individuals increasingly international in their operations and financial holding, with the nature of work changing, our tax system needs major re-engineering to ensure that it retains the capability to raise the revenues we want to deliver our core promises. And how we do that impacts on everyone.

Now I would be the first to acknowledge that tax is taxing. It’s technical and complex, and much of the tax code feels esoteric and remote from our lives. Much of its complexity is designed to address the issues of a relatively small number of taxpayers, corporate or individual. Much of it impacts only tangentially upon most of us. A former Treasury spokesperson for the Party used to talk about the growth in the physical scale of tax law and he was right. The complexities of international trade, use of the tax code to encourage positive behaviours and the explosion in the number of limited companies over the past two decades have all impacted on how corporation tax operates and is administered.

But it’s not just about rules. It’s about governing. Having rules requires having proper policing of them. Are we, for example, willing to countenance better resourcing for regulatory bodies, not just HMRC but Companies House, to ensure that the legislative framework is properly and credibly policed?

So, colleagues, it’s time to take the “tax” bit of “tax and spend” seriously. Because, if you really want to do those things that might make our country a better place, you need to secure the funding first.