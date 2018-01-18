My Grandad – A tribute to Liberal Party president Lord Evans of Claughton

Growing up, the subject of politics was often on the agenda at family gatherings. However, it was not until I was older that I realised how important and influential my Grandad was within the political arena.

Gruff Evans was brought up in a Welsh-speaking family who resided in Birkenhead on the Wirral. Despite being offered a place at Oxford University, he chose to study law at Liverpool University where he graduated in 1948. After completing National Service as a pilot officer in the Royal Air Force, he established a solicitor’s practice in Liverpool.

Both Gruff’s parents supported the Liberal Party, however they were notoriously divided as his mother was an ‘Asquithian’ Liberal, while his father was a supporter of Lloyd-George. Gruff upheld this Liberal tradition, and to the surprise of the local Tory party, he successfully gained a seat on Birkenhead County Council in 1957 which he subsequently held for twelve years. He then went on to win a seat on Wirral Borough Council in 1973 and led the Liberal Group from 1977 to 1981. Unfortunately, Gruff was less successful in national politics, failing to win at seat in the House of Commons (see here, pg. 22, for more information).

My Grandfather was prominent in the Liberal Party from the 1950s through to the early 1990s. He worked his way up the party ranks, from Chair of the National League of Young Liberals 1960-61, to Chairman of the party’s National Executive, Assembly Committee, and General Election Committee, to attaining the Presidency of the Liberal Party in 1977. During his time as President, Gruff had to confront the controversy surrounding the former leader Jeremy Thorpe which unintentionally brought him into the media spotlight and he subsequently found himself being a familiar figure in the national news during the week of the Liberal Party annual conference.

Following Thorpe’s resignation, Gruff Evans eagerly supported John Pardoe in the leadership contest, however he became a strong supporter of the eventual leader David Steel (click here for more information). According to biographical sources, my Grandad ‘contributed to restoring the unity of the [Liberal] Party’ and that the Party ‘owed Evans a considerable debt for the great contribution he made in steering the party through a difficult period in the 1960s and 1970s’.

Despite initial hesitation, Gruff assisted in defining the details of an arrangement between the Liberals and the Labour Party in 1977-78. He chaired the meeting of the Liberal Assembly in Llandudno on 16th September 1981, and it was here that the official alliance between the Liberals and the Social Democrats was created which ultimately formed what is known today as the Liberal Democrat Party.

Whilst involvement in national Politics was important, my Grandfather’s loyalty was to his local community. He devoted his time to serving local councils on Merseyside and was an early advocate of the importance of community politics – ‘Liberalism on the doorsteps’ – which became crucial during the 1980s and 1990s.

Gruff Evans’s maiden speech on becoming a Peer, criticised the Labour Government for limiting the freedom of action of local authorities. As a result of his knowledge and experience in local government, Gruff was made a frontbench spokesman on housing and local government for the Liberals in the Lords. In 1981 he introduced the Leasehold Reform Bill to protect leasehold tenants. (Click here for an excerpt from one of Gruff’s speeches on Development in Merseyside in 1980). After being awarded his peerage, Gruff Evans was elected as the Welsh Liberal Party’s Vice-President 1979-86 and then President thereafter.

In addition to his political and professional work, my Grandad also held a number of voluntary positions within the local community, including governor of Birkenhead School, member of the court of Liverpool University, chairman of the Birkenhead Council of Voluntary Service, and as well as this, he founded the Friends of Birkenhead Park scheme in 1976. Gruff also held positions with Marcher Sound and Granada TV.

As my Grandfather passed away suddenly, just three years before I was born, I have no personal memory of him. Therefore, in order to understand his life and his role in the House of Lords better, I interviewed my Mum about some of her memories and experiences of growing up with my Grandad.

This article is in memory of my Granny (Lady Moira Evans) who passed away suddenly on 20th November 2017.

* Lucy Johnson is Co-Chair of the Wirral Young Liberals and is currently studying for an MA in Media and Politics at the University of Liverpool.