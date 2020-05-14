Max Wilkinson

My lockdown pub crawl (of sorts) in solidarity with landlords

By | Thu 14th May 2020 - 9:02 am

If you ask lots of people what social activity they’re missing most during the lockdown, you’ll hear a pretty resounding answer: “going to the pub”. I’d give exactly the same answer (the gym is second on the list, natch).

Having a few pints in one of Cheltenham’s many welcoming inns is one of my favourite things to do. Whether it’s admiring the many pineapples decorating The Swan, sitting in the garden of The Railway or watching football in the Frog and Fiddle, it wouldn’t usually be long between visits for me – until the past few weeks.

I was so desperate to visit some of them again that I went on a sort of virtual pub crawl last week (see my Twitter thread here). It was lovely to peer through the windows of a few places in and around the town centre – I could almost taste the pint of Deya Steady Rolling Man that I was longing for.

But the experience filled me with joy and sadness in equal measure. I wasn’t just sad because I couldn’t go in, but because I’m fearful that an industry already at risk has been put further in jeopardy by Coronavirus.

We all appreciate that social distancing needs to happen at this difficult time and some freedoms will be curtailed, but equally the big PubCos need to recognise that hard-pressed landlords need support. Initiatives like the #NoPubNoRent campaign have helped and big strides are being taken. They raise awareness that this hugely important industry is under threat and jobs and livelihoods are at stake – including those working in pub supply chains.

It’s ace that our own pubfan Daisy Cooper has shown our party is backing landlords by tabling an EDM. My displacement activity will be nowhere near as effective, but I hope it struck a chord with a few people. Moreover, I hope we will all be able to do our bit by speaking up for one of our nation’s most precious traditions and (in due course) returning to our locals in greater numbers than before.

Cheers!

* Max Wilkinson was the candidate in Cheltenham at the general election, which he lost by less than 1,000 votes. He remains a borough councillor in the town.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 14th May - 9:33am
    The site also seems to be willing to seriously address problems with UBI. Whether they address them adequately, I don't yet know. For example: https://citizensincome.org/news/paul-spickers-summary-of-his-recent-reports-on-basic-income-and-a-response/...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 14th May - 9:24am
    However, your website could be useful. Although it's pro-UBI, and what is read there should be treated cautiously. the article critiquing the Green party manifesto...
  • User AvatarAntony Watts 14th May - 9:19am
    I take a different view. Finance "industry" is shuffling around trillions, an dpaying little tax for this activity. So tax them in a normal way...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 14th May - 9:07am
    Thanks for the link, Joseph. I asked for a link to a specific scheme that someone is recommending. Your website has a plethora of articles....
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th May - 9:06am
    Alex Macfie 14th May '20 - 7:47am, Liberal Democrats killed the Poll Tax in the Ribble Valley by-election.PM John Major and former challenger Michael Heseltine...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th May - 8:51am
    Richard Underhill 12th May '20 - 3:00pm His name was Chris Mace. I worked for him for a while. He accepted my advice that the...