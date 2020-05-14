Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 14 May 2020

By | Thu 14th May 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

There’s little bigger news any time than an economic slump, and the acknowledgement from Rishi Sunak that Britain is facing a “significant recession” augurs ill for a country likely to mutilate its key trading tie in less than eight months. But with decidedly mixed messages on how Government finances might be reconciled going forward – no more austerity, apparently – and public services in need of investment, an inexperienced Treasury team need to come up with a plan fast.

The tragic death of Transport for London employee, Belly Mujinga, has become the subject of an investigation into her death, after evidence that a man deliberately coughed and spat at her and a colleague, claiming that he had the coronavirus. It’s a sign of the times that someone would be callous enough to even suggest such a thing, but the story has struck a chord with the public, and hopefully the perpetrator will be found and punished if a link is found.

2 social media posts

Peter Black has picked up on the failure of the Conservative Party to fulfil the promise by all of the candidates in last year’s leadership contest to launch an inquiry into Islamophobia within its ranks. Shouldn’t be hard to find, you’d think, and possibly easier to prove, but unless they start work, it’ll look like the racist fringe in the party is to be quietly overlooked.

Meanwhile, Ed Davey is asking the question that five million self-employed people are keen to get an answer to…

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 14th May - 9:24am
    However, your website could be useful. Although it's pro-UBI, and what is read there should be treated cautiously. the article critiquing the Green party manifesto...
  • User AvatarAntony Watts 14th May - 9:19am
    I take a different view. Finance "industry" is shuffling around trillions, an dpaying little tax for this activity. So tax them in a normal way...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 14th May - 9:07am
    Thanks for the link, Joseph. I asked for a link to a specific scheme that someone is recommending. Your website has a plethora of articles....
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th May - 9:06am
    Alex Macfie 14th May '20 - 7:47am, Liberal Democrats killed the Poll Tax in the Ribble Valley by-election.PM John Major and former challenger Michael Heseltine...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 14th May - 8:51am
    Richard Underhill 12th May '20 - 3:00pm His name was Chris Mace. I worked for him for a while. He accepted my advice that the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 14th May - 8:48am
    @ Tom Arms A fair point, Tom. The positive converse of my comment about the rejection of Churchill..... is that people wanted a different sort...