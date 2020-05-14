Daily View 2×2: 14 May 2020

2 big stories

There’s little bigger news any time than an economic slump, and the acknowledgement from Rishi Sunak that Britain is facing a “significant recession” augurs ill for a country likely to mutilate its key trading tie in less than eight months. But with decidedly mixed messages on how Government finances might be reconciled going forward – no more austerity, apparently – and public services in need of investment, an inexperienced Treasury team need to come up with a plan fast.

The tragic death of Transport for London employee, Belly Mujinga, has become the subject of an investigation into her death, after evidence that a man deliberately coughed and spat at her and a colleague, claiming that he had the coronavirus. It’s a sign of the times that someone would be callous enough to even suggest such a thing, but the story has struck a chord with the public, and hopefully the perpetrator will be found and punished if a link is found.

2 social media posts

Peter Black has picked up on the failure of the Conservative Party to fulfil the promise by all of the candidates in last year’s leadership contest to launch an inquiry into Islamophobia within its ranks. Shouldn’t be hard to find, you’d think, and possibly easier to prove, but unless they start work, it’ll look like the racist fringe in the party is to be quietly overlooked.

Meanwhile, Ed Davey is asking the question that five million self-employed people are keen to get an answer to…