Paul Reynolds

Myanmar’s simmering civil war – and the UK’s moral duty

By | Thu 17th June 2021 - 2:06 pm

Following the coup d’etat in Myanmar on Feb 1st this year, the ‘Tatmadaw’ military have killed more than 860 civilians and imprisoned more than 6000 people. Random bombings of civilians, burning villages and killing protestors, have made a full scale civil war likely. The de facto leader of Myanmar is now the brutal General Min Aung Hlaing, the Chairman of the State Administration Council.

The coup ended 5 years of ‘democratic’ governance. This period followed 53 years of military rule, which began in coup in 1962. Myanmar (Burma) was part of British India before 1948.

The colonial past is one reason why the UK has a duty to help.  More specifically, the flawed legacy of the British contributed to 7 decades of conflict.  After the 1962 coup, the oil and gas sector was nationalised, and oil & gas majors such as Anglo-Dutch Shell and British Gas, with the support of the British Government,  have been intimately involved.

The UK can thus have major positive role to play.

Reducing violence, and preparing for the consequences from full civil war, necessitate understanding, however.

Two thirds of the population in Myanmar are Burmese (Bamah). From independence, and as part of the British legacy,  the government has had a system of ethnic control centred on the peripheral provinces. This led to armed resistance, ‘justifying’ military rule. There have been nine major conflicts; four still persist  – involving Rakhine/Rohingya, Shan, Kachin, Kayin, and Mon. Citizens have an ethnic designation written on their ID cards. The exception is the mainly Muslim Rohingya, who do not receive ID cards, on the grounds they are ‘foreigners’.
The appalling treatment of the Rohingyas, can obscure the many other violent ethnic conflicts in Myanmar. The military government also has a long history of mass expulsions of other ethnic groups.

The grim reality of this ethnic governance system is truly shocking. Having visited the Rohingya refugees around Teknaf in Bangladesh and the Kayin and Mon refugees in Mae Sot Thailand, their horror stories at the hands on the Tatmadaw, and the Ma Ba Ta Burmese Buddhist extremists, are painful to hear.  The recent military coup, however, is causing armed Bamah groups to team up with armed ethnic groups, as they seek combat training to help resist random Tatmadaw attacks.

Geopolitics plays a big part in the conflict. China has sought an outlet to the Andaman Sea, and with a potential trade blockade in mind, they now have two pipelines to China; bypassing the Malacca Straights.

At present, efforts by ASEAN and Western nations to reduce the recent violence (sanctions, economic pressure)  have had very limited success. If the military are defeated in a full civil war, what then ?

There will be at least four big challenges:

* The economy is dominated by military enterprises, and exclusive ‘licenses’. Unravelling this will be very complex, and require a proper legal system.
* The return of the Rohingyas and reconstruction of villages will almost certainly be a condition of aid, and many groups in any new government are likely to press for ‘de-radicalisation’, having absorbed anti-Rohingya propaganda for decades
* There will be a dash for oil and gas resources, and if this is not addressed in an orderly way, it will quickly lead to further conflicts
* The role of China is important, and it will require deft footwork to persuade China to accept a multi-polar effort

The institutions required for such measures (and peacekeeping) will need to be established with consent, quickly, and most experts on the ground appear to prefer a joint ASEAN-UN approach.

If the UK switches to long term stability and leadership towards peaceful outcomes, rather than short term economic advantage, it will gain local popularity and hold it in good stead for when Myanmar achieves, hopefully, a modicum of normality.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Andrew Watson
    Alex B. The Guardian has an article on this by election from May 24th, plus an article by Polly Toynbee a few days earlier urging Labour to step down to help th...
  • Fiona
    I'd like to thank those who are campaigning in this by-election for putting in the hard work whilst the rest of us have the privilege of bickering about by-ele...
  • Alex B
    See Katharine Viner has not seen fit to include anything about Chesham and Amersham on the Guardian's web-site. 70s Socialism lives on in a semi comatose state....
  • jayevans
    And the arrangements for paternity leave for PPCs?...
  • Graem Peters
    Once upon a time, even the safest of seats would generate a by-election opinion poll. Those polls would stimulate media interest and a bandwagon effect would oc...