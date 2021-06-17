The Voice

LibLink: Mark Pack’s June report

By | Thu 17th June 2021 - 10:35 am

Party President Mark Pack has written on a number of topics in his monthly report to members for June. Here are some extracts:

Chesham and Amersham

I’m writing this month’s report before we know the result. But we do already know that we’ve had the best candidate in Sarah Green, run the best campaign and had an awesome amount of help from people all around the country.

Westminster selections are up and running

New Parliament, new name: this time around we are ‘tiering’ our seats, so the most winnable seats (aka target seats, aka key seats) are now called Tier 1 seats. Selections have started up, with advertisements going out to people on the approved list and appearing on the members-only section of the main party website.

One of the new things for this Parliament is Project Stellar: a support package for our top candidates from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds. Anyone selected in a Tier 1 seat from such a background can automatically qualify for this support, and depending on the numbers, we may also be able support candidates in Tier 2 seats in this way too.

New committee chairs

Federal Conference Committee: Nick Da Costa.

Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC): Phil Bennion

Federal People Development Committee (FPDC): Mary Regnier-Wilson, to cover Bess Mayhew’s maternity leave.

 

2 Comments

  • Ruth Bright 17th Jun '21 - 12:10pm

    Good to hear that FPDC provides for maternity leave. Mark, what are the current arrangements for maternity leave for PPCs?

  • Nonconformistradical 17th Jun '21 - 12:27pm

    “Party President Mark Pack has written on a number of topics in his monthly report to members for June.”
    Link not working….

