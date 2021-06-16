Times: Lib Dems hopeful of by-election upset in Chesham & Amersham

The Times today has the headline we need ahead of Thursday’s by-election. The newspaper reports that Sarah Green, the Lib Dem candidate has 41 per cent of the vote and the Conservative candidate, Peter Fleet, 45 per cent. That is close and this long held Tory stronghold could fall to the Lib Dems. Key issues according to the Times are HS2 which is railroading through the constituency and the government’s plan to bulldoze green fields with its planning reform act.

We are almost there. A win in Chesham & Amersham would not only upset the Tory applecart. It will give our party a boost. A clear sense of winning. Delivering seats at national and local level from the growing Lib Dem surge.

Today also, City AM headlines: “Exclusive: Lib Dems and Tories neck-and-neck in Chesham and Amersham by-election poll.” It quotes Ed Davey as warning: “We are now seeing the Conservatives significantly increase their campaigning… We have seen the Prime Minister make a surprise visit and a letter from the Chancellor sent to every household in the constituency.”

Red Box, the Times political newsletter for subscribers, is a bit more sceptical of a potential Lib Dem win that the headline writers. You wouldn’t expect anything else from Red Box. It’s editor, Patrick Maguire says:

Sorry Patrick, you are not experiencing an hallucination but you are about to experience a Tory nightmare.

I haven’t got down from Shropshire to Chesham & Amersham (bad knee) but several fellow Shropshire Lib Dems have made the journey. One said:

The buzz in and around the Amersham office really was remarkable and the staff working on the by-election full time seem to have done a fantastic job organising.

In a safe Tory ward [doorsteps have] never been fought over properly so everyone is amazed at the scale of the campaign and amount of literature they’ve had. It means the “don’t let the Tories take your vote for granted” line is really resonating when they see how hard Sarah is working.

Residents were proud to say they’d already voted Lib Dem by post and embarrassed if they fessed up to being Tory. Clearly a movement is happening, momentum building and diamonds popping up everywhere.

A second Shropshire activist has a similar message:

I think our campaign has been good, concentrating on the fundamental question, lots of talking to voters and not going over the top on the literature avalanche. There is still plenty of paper but the canvassing is being done meticulously and well. The candidate is excellent.

I will try to get back there. The wavering Tories seem to want to be asked in person to switch, they have questions (which are not hard to answer), but they need to have the conversation to throw the switch.

Even the non-voters seem to want to recount why they are not voting.

Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning. You can help by turning out, donating and by phoning. And remember, social media has a wide reach wherever you live.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 16th Jun '21 - 11:27am

    The Lib Dems could yet overturn the Tory applecart. If so Sarah Green will show how to do it better than I’ve read anywhere on LDV.

    Lib Dems should forget about the problems in Palestine, Brexit, a Land Value Tax, the UBI, Beveridge MkII and the other things we read on LDV. Instead it’s much more effective to concentrate on the things that really matter: like flooding in underpasses, the problems we might have with car parking, and protecting our chalk streams.

    I’m not sure how the latter will go in the North West. Does the River Mersey count as a chalk stream?

    https://www.sarahgreen.org.uk/campaigns

