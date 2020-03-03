Alan Muhammed

National Action Weekend: 20th-22nd March

By | Tue 3rd March 2020 - 1:46 pm

The Party has set an ambitious goal of knocking on 100,000 doors across England and Wales over the weekend of the 20th-22nd March and has a dedicated webpage for getting involved.

This is in support of the hundreds of local and regional elections happening in England and Wales in May this year, including Council, Mayoral and Police & Crime Commissioner elections.

These present an excellent opportunity to make huge gains across the country.

The Party is encouraging local parties to get involved by running dedicated events and campaigning sessions.

This coordinated weekend of campaigning will help boost the profile of the Party across the country and build momentum ahead of the elections. It’s also a good chance to get newer members involved in campaigning for the first time.

You can register your event, search for local events happening in your area and gain access to the National Action Weekend pack by following this link.

* Alan Muhammed is Liberal Reform Co-Chair & works as a Management Consultant. He is a former Guildford Borough Councillor & Lib Dem HQ Campaigns Staffer.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Events.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 3rd Mar - 2:10pm
    @ Brian Lofty, "This government does not care about manufacturing business....." This is very likely true, but what about the rest of us? Every country...
  • User AvatarJeff 3rd Mar - 2:04pm
    Mark Johnson 3rd March 2020 - 8:30 am: By virtue of proximity, the EU remains our largest trading partner. Our largest trading partner is the...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 3rd Mar - 1:45pm
    This government does not care about manufacturing business it is all about financial manipulation which is where a major part of their party donations are...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 3rd Mar - 1:28pm
    We need a pragmatic as well as a compassionate integrated immigration and asylum system. This will not be devised while a xenophobic culture remains. Allowing...
  • User AvatarFrank West 3rd Mar - 1:21pm
    Agree with David Le Grice, For instance, phasing out council tax and replacing the revenue with a transaction tax on companies would get the voters'...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 3rd Mar - 1:19pm
    Much of the debate seems to be between those of a rightward inclination, such as TCO, who argue: "No one forces anyone to eat sugary...