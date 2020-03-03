Alan Muhammed

Forthcoming By-Elections

By | Tue 3rd March 2020 - 11:00 am

Below is a list of forthcoming by-election contests around the country to look out for and get involved in.

It is encouraging to see that in the short time since the 2019 General Election the Liberal Democrats have seen the most net gains.

March 5th 2020

Eastleigh, Hedge End, St Helen’s Ward (Lib Dem Held)

March 10th 2020

Wiltshire, Till and Wylye Valley (Conservative Held)

March 12th 2020

Highland, Eilean a’ Cheò (Independent Held)
Stratford-on-Avon, Welford-on-Avon (Lib Dem Held)
South Somerset, Parrett Ward (Lib Dem Held)
Ashford, Park Farm North (Conservative Held)

March 19th 2020

Clackmannanshire, Clackmannanshire East (Conservative Held)
Coventry, Upper Stoke Ward (Labour Held)
Test Valley, Chilworth, Nursling and Rownhams Ward (Conservative Held)
Thanet, Newington Ward (Labour Held)

* Alan Muhammed is Liberal Reform Co-Chair & works as a Management Consultant. He is a former Guildford Borough Councillor & Lib Dem HQ Campaigns Staffer.

3 Comments

  • Chris Bertram 3rd Mar '20 - 12:54pm

    Peter Barnes, the deceased councillor for Welford-on-Avon in Stratford district may have been a former Lib Dem, but in 2015 and 2019 he was elected as an independent, though we did not oppose him. It is to be hoped that we can regain the seat for the party properly this time.

  • RossMcL 3rd Mar '20 - 1:07pm

    This is a useful list Alan. Could it be a regular feature in LDN? It’s good to know what by elections are coming up.
    Eilean a’ Cheò is the Isle of Skye, in case anyone is wondering. I’m told we have a very good local candidate there.

  • Chris Bertram 3rd Mar '20 - 1:17pm

    Sign up to the members’ private forum and you can read my regular previews and reports of the results 😉

