Mark Johnson

Why the Conservative Party can no longer be considered the natural party of business

By | Tue 3rd March 2020 - 8:30 am

Our market economy is certainly far from fair but as a result of a series of poor Government decisions, it is going to get a whole lot worse, for businesses and private citizens. The Conservative Party has often been considered the natural party of business, but a raft of policy outcomes on the horizon means this may no longer be the case.

I needn’t reiterate the fact that the UK has now left the largest trading block in the world. However, let me illustrate the disastrous consequences of this decision. By virtue of proximity, the EU remains our largest trading partner. To ignore this fact is to ignore the reality for our British business community.

Trade with the EU constitutes 45% of our exports and 50% of our imports. The red tape that will become a necessity as a result of leaving the Single Market will be disastrous for goods exports in this country.

While the Government scrambles around to pull together a bare bones sector-by-sector trade deal, their fixation remains on borders. This by all accounts is for good reason. Their decision to leave the Customs Union means the EU must protect the integrity of its customs territory and by proxy creates complications for our UK-EU borders in Northern Ireland, Dover and Gibraltar. However, our economy remains 80% services based. A Canada-style deal, focused on goods, would be of little use in this regard.

Furthermore, the idea that UK-negotiated free trade agreements can replace this arrangement ignores the realpolitik of global markets. Three regulatory spheres of influence exist – the EU, the US and China. Only one of these is in any way participatory, with alignment to either of the others likely to result in subservience of our domestic markets.

The Conservative Party’s fixation on immigration is starting to hamper the UK economy. At a time of heightened employment where many sectors face skills shortages, a more restrictive immigration system will further exacerbate this problem. The UK economy needs immigrants.

Further still, the UK economy needs “lower skilled” immigrants. You need only look at the numbers of EU citizens working in sectors such as agriculture or social care to see that. Being tough on immigration will hamper the UK business community’s access to human resources.

Finally, the Tories’ promises to repay the faith placed in it by its wave of support across new parts of the country means capital spending for political gain, but not necessarily a return on investment. Many parts of the country are in need of this support but watch out for more vanity projects akin to HS2, which make little economic sense.

What would help our business community and what can a party like the Lib Dems do to support it? The closest possible relationship to the EU would help. As the high street fails, a replacement for our out-of-date system of business rates would help local economies.

A market-based immigration system, run out of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, could lead to an immigration policy that responds to labour needs and not one based on arbitrary caps.

Where the Conservative Party says f*ck business, lets step up and support our business community, in our pursuit of a fairer and more prosperous economy for all.

* Mark Johnson is a party member in Camden and was a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General Election.

Read more by or more about , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Frank West 3rd Mar '20 - 9:25am

    GDP hit by Brexit and then kneecapped by the Corona virus, not sure how you get out of that one other than cutting income tax/NI and then savage cuts to non-frontline services.

    BTW many more votes in moving taxes from individuals on to companies…

    Govn posturing pre negotiations do not necessarily mean much, the March budget should show where the govn is really going.

  • MCStyan 3rd Mar '20 - 9:59am

    Why is this happening? Why has the Conservative Party become so separated from the traditional business world? After reading innumerable articles about Brexit and before that about the 2008 economic crisis and related problems, I have come to the conclusion that it is basically a result of the rise of a new type of financial business, especially in Britain. Traditional business is concerned with the production of real goods and services. This means continual interaction with the real world: management of land, buildings, equipment, employees and relations with suppliers and customers. This means that a business person has to be genuinely competent and have a complex and realistic understanding of the real world.
    On the other hand, the new type of financier is mainly concerned with moving huge amounts of money around to wherever it will make the most short-term profit, to a large extent from changes in asset prices, rather than from actual production. People like this do have to engage so extensively with the real world. They can live in a world of mathematical formulae, computer programmes and abstract ideas. As a result over-simplified theories about deregulation and free markets are very attractive to them. They have made a huge amount of money in recent decades, and they spend some of it on supporting think-tanks, newspapers, websites and politicians that support their ideas. And Brexit is their triumph.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 3rd Mar - 10:26am
    @ TCO Just returned from my daily twenty lengths to discover your excellent advice, "TCO, 11.37 pm, David Raw, Perhaps you ought to look at...
  • User AvatarMCStyan 3rd Mar - 9:59am
    Why is this happening? Why has the Conservative Party become so separated from the traditional business world? After reading innumerable articles about Brexit and before...
  • User AvatarFrank West 3rd Mar - 9:25am
    GDP hit by Brexit and then kneecapped by the Corona virus, not sure how you get out of that one other than cutting income tax/NI...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 3rd Mar - 9:02am
    TCO - Surely an acceptable liberal answer to a point about starvation is to refer to that and counterpoint it with the problems of obesity,...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 3rd Mar - 8:12am
    Sue, and many liberals consider people who describe a comment they don’t like as conflict and a different opinion with the term an obnoxious argument,...
  • User AvatarThomas 3rd Mar - 7:40am
    Peter Hirst - "Ultimately, public opinion is what will win the war" - therefore a generic Orange Book centre-right platform is the worst possible one...