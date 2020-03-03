Why the Conservative Party can no longer be considered the natural party of business

Our market economy is certainly far from fair but as a result of a series of poor Government decisions, it is going to get a whole lot worse, for businesses and private citizens. The Conservative Party has often been considered the natural party of business, but a raft of policy outcomes on the horizon means this may no longer be the case.

I needn’t reiterate the fact that the UK has now left the largest trading block in the world. However, let me illustrate the disastrous consequences of this decision. By virtue of proximity, the EU remains our largest trading partner. To ignore this fact is to ignore the reality for our British business community.

Trade with the EU constitutes 45% of our exports and 50% of our imports. The red tape that will become a necessity as a result of leaving the Single Market will be disastrous for goods exports in this country.

While the Government scrambles around to pull together a bare bones sector-by-sector trade deal, their fixation remains on borders. This by all accounts is for good reason. Their decision to leave the Customs Union means the EU must protect the integrity of its customs territory and by proxy creates complications for our UK-EU borders in Northern Ireland, Dover and Gibraltar. However, our economy remains 80% services based. A Canada-style deal, focused on goods, would be of little use in this regard.

Furthermore, the idea that UK-negotiated free trade agreements can replace this arrangement ignores the realpolitik of global markets. Three regulatory spheres of influence exist – the EU, the US and China. Only one of these is in any way participatory, with alignment to either of the others likely to result in subservience of our domestic markets.

The Conservative Party’s fixation on immigration is starting to hamper the UK economy. At a time of heightened employment where many sectors face skills shortages, a more restrictive immigration system will further exacerbate this problem. The UK economy needs immigrants.

Further still, the UK economy needs “lower skilled” immigrants. You need only look at the numbers of EU citizens working in sectors such as agriculture or social care to see that. Being tough on immigration will hamper the UK business community’s access to human resources.

Finally, the Tories’ promises to repay the faith placed in it by its wave of support across new parts of the country means capital spending for political gain, but not necessarily a return on investment. Many parts of the country are in need of this support but watch out for more vanity projects akin to HS2, which make little economic sense.

What would help our business community and what can a party like the Lib Dems do to support it? The closest possible relationship to the EU would help. As the high street fails, a replacement for our out-of-date system of business rates would help local economies.

A market-based immigration system, run out of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, could lead to an immigration policy that responds to labour needs and not one based on arbitrary caps.

Where the Conservative Party says f*ck business, lets step up and support our business community, in our pursuit of a fairer and more prosperous economy for all.

* Mark Johnson is a party member in Camden and was a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General Election.