Ed Davey and National Carers Rights Day

The pandemic has opened all our eyes to the importance of carers, whether employed in the care sector or unpaid people who care for family members.

Today is National Carers Rights Day, an event co-ordinated by Carers UK. Their research has unearthed the astonishing statistic that unpaid carers in the UK have saved the state £530 million every day of the pandemic – that is a staggering £135 billion so far.

It is essential that carers know their rights – what they are entitled to and sources of help. There are plenty of pointers here.

During the leadership campaign Ed Davey made respect and support for carers a key issue. He has been doing some serious work on the policy area since then, inspired by his own experiences as a carer, first for his mother when a teenager, and more recently for his disabled son.

He has now launched a campaign to raised the Carer’s Allowance by £1000 per year.

That’s why it’s absolutely vital we #StandUpForCarers this #CarersRightsDay. I’m proud to launch our new campaign today, calling for £1,000 extra a year in Carer’s Allowance. https://t.co/O7gn9DQnmc — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) November 26, 2020

Ed has also set up a survey to look specifically at the needs of unpaid carers – do please fill it in, whether or not you have direct experience of being a carer or of being cared for by others.

