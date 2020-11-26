It’s a mistake to try to be ‘the party of carers’

Sir Ed Davey has repeatedly said that he wants the Liberal Democrats to be “the party of carers”. This is an admirable goal, drawing from his own lived experience as a carer for his mother as a child and now for his disabled son.

However, putting this front and centre, both in Sir Ed’s conference speech and in numerous media interviews, seems to be a serious strategic mistake.

This is not because the issue isn’t important. Carers are treated appallingly by the state and receive grossly inadequate support, if they get any at all. It is absolutely right to speak up for them (especially on national Carers Rights Day) and to have policies that help them.

But it is a mistake to make this our main message, because the public don’t vote for parties based on technical policy details. They don’t vote for skills wallets, social care reform policies or coffee cup taxes. Nor do they vote based on stances on carers, political reform or mental health provision.

It’s not that the public don’t think that issues like lifelong learning or reducing disposable coffee cup usage are worthy causes. It’s just that they don’t use such stances as guides on who to vote for.

As our party president has pointed out in the past, people vote based on what are known as ‘valence’ issues: essentially, totemic issues which signal the “goodness” or “badness” of a party on key areas.

People judge the message a party sends out about its values on key topics like the NHS, or the economy, or Brexit, and then they assume that the detailed policies must be good or bad on that issue, and on associated issues, based on that initial judgement.

If people look at Labour and get the impression that Labour values the NHS then they’ll decide that Labour must be “good” on health. And that therefore Labour must have good policies not only on the NHS but on all associated issues like carers, mental health and social care as well.

And if they look at the Tories and get the impression that the Tories value a strong economy, they’ll decide that they must be “good” on that and must have good policies for supporting businesses, building a skilled workforce, and creating jobs.

Unfortunately the Lib Dems, especially those at the top of the party, still don’t seem to have grasped this.

We do need good policies and messages for carers, and on mental health, and on retraining and on reducing landfill waste, but these things must be ancillary to a wider values based offer.

Being ‘the party of carers’ isn’t that offer. People won’t look at our policy on carers and assume we’re good on the NHS and social justice as a whole. It’s the other way round.

Lib Dems do best when we champion issues which give a positive impression of our values on a whole host of other issues.

Opposition to ID cards signalled that we valued civil liberties as a whole. Opposition to Brexit told Remainers that we valued a socially liberal society and an outward looking worldview.

Sir Ed Davey and the Lib Dems need to be finding and speaking out about issues that give voters a clear idea of our values and of what we stand for.

And unfortunately, no matter how worthy the policy is, our stance on carers just isn’t going to help with that; especially if it’s one of the only things we’re talking about.

* George Potter is a Vice-Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and a campaigner for Guildford Liberal Democrats, writing in a personal capacity.