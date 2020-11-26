Keeping hope alive

I was reading criticism of the dear leader the other day and thought without leaders to be critical about we really wouldn’t be a Liberal Party. It’s understandable when we are down in the opinion polls oscillating between 5 and 7 per cent, but I wonder if we aren’t beating ourselves up over something we still haven’t fully come to terms with in order for us to put it right.

Firstly, how we went into and performed in Coalition has done far more damage to our brand than even the most pessimistic Clegg critics predicted. Unless, in the unlikely event, there’s a change in the electoral system, it may have put us back two, three or more decades.

Secondly, as a direct consequence, losing third party status in the Commons has made it near impossible to get back to the levels of broadcast and newspaper coverage we enjoyed before the Coalition. Making our own noise is all we have and internal criticism of whom a majority of members elected as leader doesn’t help when it isn’t justified.

Thirdly, no leader, whether currently among our MPs or from outside, can turn this round without grassroots campaigning on issues that unite rather than divide the electorate. For example, almost everyone loves our NHS, but few hold the same affection for the EU. Why hasn’t the NHS we helped create been first and foremost in our campaigning?

Fourthly, since the Coalition we have allowed ourselves to be framed by Brexit and minority interests and not by what the preamble to our constitution says we stand for. There are very few constituencies where this current perception can deliver seats, and bums on seats is what counts if you want political power in order to redistribute it.

Fifthly, it’s not rocket science, we have been here before. Campaigning on issues that matter to people locally and nationally is the route out of low poll ratings. Throw in good local election results and a by-election win and we start the journey back to base camp. Integration between what our local Councillors and campaigners are raising and what our Parliamentarians in the Commons and Lords prioritise is the key, but the mountain is gigantic and the SNP block the way.

Sixthly, short of Scottish independence there is no easy way round this SNP block. Perhaps listening to people, majoring on one or two issues they raise, such as becoming the voice of carers and defending our NHS, campaigning on green issues as the major environmental party in Parliament and local government is the obvious start for a new leader. But he (or she if Layla had won) isn’t going to change much in the short-term without a little bit of luck and a great deal of hard work at the grassroots changing perceptions and regaining trust.

Lastly, when you have a Conservative Party that has wrecked the economy and contributed to people losing their lives by not following scientific advice, and an Opposition with the most boring leader in history about to start a civil war over its previous frontman, there has to be hope for the cause of Liberalism. No leader is perfect – not even, and possibly especially not, Paddy Ashdown whom I marched towards the sound of gunfire with – but it was the members and the messages, the campaigning and the unity that brought us success. I hope Ed can help to recreate that and I’m keeping hope alive that he will.

* Adrian Sanders is a Focus deliver in Paignton, Devon, and was the MP for Torbay from 1997 to 2015.