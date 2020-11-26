Could Scottish Independence save the Scot Lib Dems?

Embed from Getty Images

There’s no denying that the first 20 years of the 21st Century have hardly been auspicious for the Liberal Democrats in general and the Scot Lib Dems in particular. North of the Border the numbers of our elected representatives has been in rapid decline; in the period 2000 – 2020, numbers of our MSPs in the Scottish Parliament have dropped from 17 in the first Parliament to five now; at Westminster, in roughly the same timeframe, our MPs have reduced from 10 to four; whilst in Scotland’s local authorities the number of Lib Dem councillors has atrophied from 170 in 2003 to 67 today.

That’s an approximate reduction of two thirds overall which, however you might try to dress it up, cannot be celebrated as progress; quite the opposite. The reasons why this might be so are many and varied and I have written about some of them before, so now is not the time to beat that particular drum again. Suffice to say that continuing to do more of the same, in terms of electioneering and campaigning, and expecting different results falls very neatly into Einstein’s definition of madness. Radical change in strategy and tactics is called for, and it can’t come a moment too soon.

What hope for the future, then? The prospects for the Holyrood elections next May – if Covid-19 allows them to take place – aren’t looking too rosy for the party. Multiple successive polls have put the party at between 6 – 8% or the projected vote, in many cases a lesser proportion than the Scottish Green party. Below the Greens for goodness sake! How are the mighty fallen. Most commentators predict a healthy majority for the SNP and their Green allies, although the only poll that matters is the election vote itself, and politics is a fickle mistress. We may be surprised yet.

However, let us assume that the predictions are right and that SNP victory is quickly followed by demands for a second independence referendum. Our party, as you will no doubt be well aware, confirmed its opposition to this at our recent conference, a decision I consider to be electorally suicidal, but democracy is democracy and we have to live with it. We’ll know in May whether it was the correct decision or not.

The paradox is that it could be that very Scottish independence to which the party is viscerally opposed might be the saviour of the Scot Lib Dems. My hypothesis here is based on the assumption, of course, that the SNP do indeed triumph next May and we remain in the doldrums. The SNP, on the crest of the wave, call for the second independence referendum. And, whether by change of heart by the Westminster government or by coercion through guilt, that plebiscite is granted, what should we do?

Obviously, as a pro-Union party, the natural inclination would likely be to oppose both the holding of the vote and independence per se. But looking more selfishly, perhaps, to the Lib Dems’ future health as a political party we might be better taking the opposite view. If Scotland does become independent I don’t anticipate we will just close up shop and go home, will we? The party will have to adapt to the new political environment.

And that’s where it gets interesting. By winning independence the SNP would have lost its USP and become just another party on the centre/left of centre axis, competing with others in that part of the political spectrum, presumably Labour and the Lib Dems. With the tedious second referendum wrangling over, the Lib Dems would be presented with an opportunity to regain lost ground and win back those voters lost in the independence debate. With the right leadership and sensible policies, the party would sink or swim on its own merits away from the constitutional debate that has dominated Scottish political discourse for the past decades.

I know it’s all speculative, but in such circumstances I think we could do better than our current total of five MSPs, don’t you?

* Stuart Crawford is a freelance journalist of several years (and many publications) standing and a party member.